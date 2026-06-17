Five Reds Players Land on MLB's Top 100 Trade Candidates List Ahead of Deadline

The Cincinnati Reds have shown a little life in their second series win over the New York Mets this season. Prior to the Mets coming to Great American Ball Park, it looked as if this team would somehow continue to find new ways to lose a series.

Unfortunately, the Reds will not get to play the Mets every day for the rest of the season. A big series with the New York Yankees awaits the team this weekend, and if they are able to take that series, then maybe some conversations could be had about this season still being alive.

It's still uncertain what the front office will do ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. However, if they believe that selling is the best option for the franchise, then there are some popular names that could be moved. Recently, ESPN released a list of the top 100 candidates that could be moved at the trade deadline, and several Reds made the list.

Say It Ain't So

Jun 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan have listed Nathaniel Lowe, Eugenio Suarez, Brady Singer, Brock Burke, and Caleb Fergsuon as potential candidates to be traded this season.

As it pertains to their ranking on the list, Lowe comes in at 45th, Suarez, 49th, Singer, 50th, Burke 58th, and Ferguson 65th.

May 23, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (31) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

If the Reds decide to deal Lowe and Suarez, that means the white flag is out for this season. It will be another year wasted for Elly De La Cruz, and now it's getting to the point where Chase Burns' epic performance will be lost in the history of time.

There's a chance that when De La Cruz and Hunter Greene return from the injured list, this team can steal the last Wild Card spot, just as they did last season. Would the front office be willing to sacrifice that opportunity?

Why It Won't Happen

May 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Greene's anticipated return means the Reds could move a starter like Singer. The right-hander is coming off back-to-back performances that may be his best of the season. If there was a time for the front office to move Singer, it would be now.

However, given the history of this starting rotation, the Reds may not be able to afford getting rid of an arm. Greene's injury history has been one of the most talked-about issues with the team. Left-hander Nick Lodolo has battled blister issues his entire time in Cincinnati.

It doesn't feel like moving a starter would be the right move for this team, even if they decide to burn it all down and rebuild again.

You can see the full list here.