Reds Slugger Quickly Emerging as 'Buy Low' Candidate at Trade Deadline

The Cincinnati Reds are likely looking to trade away most, if not all, of their expiring contracts this season. Players like Brady Singer, Tyler Stephenson, Nathaniel Lowe, and Eugenio Suárez could all be playing in different uniforms in a week.

Of the four listed above, it's Suárez, who's notoriously a fan favorite, that might be the most intriguing option.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently called Suárez one of the best buy-low candidates on the market this season.

Reds Could Sell-Low on Eugenio Suárez

Jul 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suárez (28) watches a video review of a play against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Eugenio Suárez was the belle of the ball heading into the 2025 trade deadline. Through July 21, he had a .933 OPS and was on pace for nearly 60 home runs and 140 RBI. Seattle ended up parting with a slight haul of prospects to bring him back for a two-month rental," Miller wrote. "Unfortunately, his reunion with Cincinnati has been a struggle, hovering around the Mendoza Line, striking out more than ever before in his career and homering just eight times in his first 61 games.

"Could it be that he has turned the corner, though? Geno is still whiffing a ton, but he has six home runs in his last 47 trips to the plate, including an upper decker off Matthew Boyd in Cincinnati's final game of the first half and a 435-foot blast against the Cardinals on Friday night."

Suárez will almost certainly generate some buzz at the deadline because contending teams know what he's capable of.

A year ago, he was one of the best sluggers in the league. While he's struggled a bit this season, he's still a slugger with the ability to leave the yard at any moment. It's not like he's completely lost in the box.

But this would be a crushing way to end Suárez's time with the Reds.

This Would be a Crushing Way to End Eugenio Suárez's Time in Cincinnati

Jul 20, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) stands in the dugout before the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Suárez is eventually elected into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame, the fans will come together and remember all the good times. Suárez has been incredible for the Reds over the course of his career. His return to the Queen City was supposed to be his Hollywood ending that saw him help the Reds surge into the postseason.

Instead, the Reds could end up trading him for the second time in his career, which would leave a sour taste in the mouths of fans.

Fan favorite stars like Suárez aren't supposed to be traded once, let alone twice. But that's the business of the game. Don't be surprised if the slugger is dealt away at the trade deadline.