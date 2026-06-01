Former Trade Acquisition Is Beginning to Gain Momentum in the Reds System

The Cincinnati Reds had four Minor League affiliates in action on Sunday. Double-A pitcher Jose Acuna had a great outing against the Knoxville Smokies.

Acuna Has Been Dealing Lately

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jose Acuna (83) walks between stations at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Cincinnati Enquirer-Imagn Images

Pitcher Jose Acuna had a great outing on Sunday for Double-A Chattanooga. He pitched seven innings, allowing just one earned run, two walks, and 11 strikeouts. He did not earn a decision, and the Lookouts lost to the Smokies 4-2. Carlos Jorge went 1-3 with two stolen bases, Leo Balcazar was 0-4, Jay Allen was 1-4 with an RBI, Cam Collier was 0-3 with a walk, Ryan McCrystal was 0-4, and Cade Hunter was 1-4 with a home run.

Acuna has been excellent over his last two starts and has had two outings in May with over 10 strikeouts. Over his last two starts, the 23-year-old has 18 strikeouts, six walks, and four hits over 13 2/3 innings. Acuna was acquired by the Reds in 2022 along with Hector Rodriguez in the Tyler Naquin trade. The season as a whole has been a little inconsistent. Batters are hitting just .197 against him, but he is allowing more walks on average. He's striking out 9.41 batters per nine and walking 4.09 batters per nine. If he can limit the walks, he can be a serviceable back-of-the-rotation pitcher. He is Rule-5 eligible this offseason.

Edwin Arroyo Off Day, Will He Be Promoted Monday?

Cincinnati Reds infielder Edwin Arroyo (71) during the annual team picture day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville lost to St. Paul 3-0 on Sunday. Sam Benschoter walked four in three innings with four hits, one earned run and four strikeouts. Trevor Kuncl pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief of Benschoter and allowed a hit and walk with three strikeouts. He has a 3.05 ERA this season. Kuncl may be worth consideration for the big league club if he can continue to limit walks, he has good swing and miss stuff. Connor Phillips struck out three in 1 1/3 innings with a walk and Hunter Parks allowed his first earned run of the season, allowing three hits, one run and a walk. Noelvi Marte was 1-4, Hector Rodriguez was 3-4, Michael Toglia was 0-4 and Austin Hendrick was 0-3.

Edwin Arroyo was not in the lineup on Sunday. With Elly De La Cruz's injury on Sunday, he should be a series candidate to fill in while he is out.

Ovis Portes Was Dealing in Dayton

Daytona Tortugas pitcher Ovis Portes (49) pitches during a game with the St. Lucie Mets at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. | Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Portes pitched five scoreless innings in a no-decision on Sunday. Dayton defeated Great Lakes 3-2. He allowed a run, three hits, no walks, and four strikeouts. Beau Blanchard earned his fourth win of the season, allowing three hits, one walk, a run, and a strikeout. Carlos Sanchez went 1-3 with a double, a walk, and a stolen base, that was his 14th stolen base of the season. Alfredo Duno went 1-2 with a double and two walks. He is batting .277 with an OPS of .956. Carter Graham went 1-3 with a RBI and a walk. John Michael Faile went 2-4 with a double, and Peyton Stovall went 1-3 with a go-ahead two-run home run.

Tough Series Finale For Daytona

Daytona Tortugas’ Jacob Friend (3) hits a home run against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Opening Day, April 2, 2026, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. | Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daytona fell to Tampa 7-0 on Sunday. The Tortugas had just four hits. Deivi Villafana allowed four runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. He has a 3.96 ERA in 36 1/3 innings with 34 strikeouts. Jacob Friend went 0-4, Kyle Henley went 0-4 with three strikeouts, Drew Davies went 2-3, Ichiro Cano went 1-3, Anielson Buten had his six-game hitting streak snapped on Sunday.