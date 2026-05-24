Three Reds' Prospects Exceeding Expectations Prior to the 2026 Season

The Cincinnati Reds have had some impressive performances this season from some prospects that may have flown under the radar to some fans of the organization. These three have caught my attention with their play in 2026.

Cincinnati Reds infielder Edwin Arroyo (56) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Edwin Arroyo Has Changed The Narrative About Him This Year

Arroyo is the Reds' third-ranked prospect, but began the year outside of the top five and outside of the top 100. He is now the 100th-ranked prospect on MLB.com. Arroyo hit well coming back from shoulder surgery in 2025, but the power numbers were down. This year, he's hitting for far more power and is making a serious case to make the big league club. He is just four home runs shy of his career high, and he's just two months into the season. He's slashing .344/.402/.595 with 10 home runs, nine doubles, and five triples. Arroyo has played more second base this season as well. With Elly De La Cruz locked in as the shortstop at the big league level, Arroyo has played 15 games at second and three games at third base.

“We introduced him to third base a couple of weeks ago, and he took it as a challenge,” Manager Pat Kelly told FOX19's Charlie Goldsmith. “The other day, with a softer tossing lefty and had a lot of balls hit to him. He made every play. It was fun to watch. He’s the kind of guy who needs to be challenged. I’ve enjoyed watching him play.”

Arroyo is still just 22 years old and has changed the narrative surrounding him, with many fans clamoring for his promotion as Ke'Bryan Hayes and Matt McLain struggle offensively.

Michael Toglia Is Looking Solid In Triple-A Louisville.

Cincinnati Reds infielder Michael Toglia (48) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Toglia has been a pleasant surprise for the Reds. He was signed to a minor league contract over the offseason and is playing well in Triple-A. While not setting the world on fire, he has 10 home runs with an .865 OPS. For his Major League career, he has 107 home runs and an .854 OPS.

In Triple-A with the Rockies organization in 2025, he slashed .331/.401/.624 with 11 home runs in 42 games. With the Rockies in 2024, he hit 25 home runs in 116 games. He finds himself in a similar situation that JJ Bleday was in, another Reds' offseason signee. While not playing at the level Bleday was at prior to his promotion, he may be a player to consider for the Reds if a first baseman or outfielder is injured. He was a first-round pick in 2019 out of UCLA and was teammates with Reds' second baseman Matt McLain.

Yerlin Confidan is Showcasing His Potential

Daytona Tortugas outfielder Yerlin Confidan (40) circles the bases after hitting a home run against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. | Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Yerlin Confidan has looked significantly better this year. He has struggled staying on the field in the past, only playing over 100 games once and over 90 games twice in his first five seasons. In 43 games this year, he is slashing .299/.378/.427 with three home runs, 10 doubles, and a triple. Confidan is a huge 6'4" and can move fairly well for his size, playing primarily center field for the Dayton Dragons. Over his last 25 games, he's batting .347 with three home runs, eight doubles, and has a .955 OPS. He's still in High-A at 23 years old, but with his performance over the last month, he may finally see time in Double-A soon.