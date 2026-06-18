Hunter Greene's Comeback Gains Momentum After Latest Reds Roster Move

The Cincinnati Reds are just a few steps closer to getting their ace back and a boost to the bullpen as the team announced multiple transactions on Thursday afternoon.

Hunter Greene is set to go on his first rehab assignment with hopes of returning to the mound in the near future.

Hunter Greene is Scheduled to Pitch on a Rehab Assignment

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) watches live batting practice after his workout at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds announced that the right-hander is scheduled for a rehab assignment with the ACL Reds. Greene has missed the entire season to this point after undergoing surgery on his right elbow to remove bone fragments that have plagued him since last season.

"It's important that this procedure take place now instead of trying to pitch through it, not be sharp on the mound and risk further injury," Greene wrote in a social media post prior to his procedure. "Trust me, nobody is more frustrated than I am. I still have a lot that I want to accomplish for the team and for the city. Getting to the playoffs was one of those goals last year, and this year's goal is go much further! The team is an exciting and talented group that's going to be a lot of fun to watch."

Greene missed a significant portion of the 2025 season with separate groin and back injuries, but was available down the stretch to help the team make a playoff push. His best start of his career came in September against the Chicago Cubs on a nationally televised game where he had a no-hitter through eight innings, but ultimately tossed a one-hit shutout.

The addition of Greene to the rotation will be a massive improvement, and if he is on his game, will be a leader to the young starters in Rhett Lowder and Chase Burns along with Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo, and Brady Singer. Adding Greene can also help with limiting Chase Burns' innings if that is still a plan they want to stick to.

Bullpen Getting Closer to Full Strength

May 9, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Pierce Johnson (52) hugs catcher Jose Trevino (35) after the victory over the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Reliever Pierce Johnson is scheduled to pitch in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville. He will likely throw multiple outings before the team brings him back to the big league club, but starting out with Triple-A is an excellent sign in his progression.

The 35-year-old was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 30 with right elbow inflammation and recently threw a live batting practice session on Monday. Johnson has a 3.27 ERA with a 1.23 WHIP in 22 innings pitched this season. He was being used sparingly in a closer role with Tony Santillan struggling after Emilio Pagan injured his hamstring and was subsequently placed on the IL. The bullpen has looked a bit better in recent games, and getting the veteran right-hander back will help reassure the bullpen while the team waits for Pagan to return in the coming weeks.

PJ Higgins Optioned To Triple-A, Reds add Banfield to 40-Man

Aug 29, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Will Banfield (49) reacts after hitting a single in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The final moves made official on Thursday are that catcher PJ Higgins has been optioned to Triple-A Louisville. The team added Will Banfield to the 40-man roster, but he will remain in Triple-A. Higgins' move is in correspondence with Jose Trevino being activated on Sunday and there not being a need to carry three catchers on the active roster. Higgins was slashing .231/.276/.269 with four RBI and an extra-base hit.

The reasoning behind Banfield’s contract selection is not known, likely due to an opt-out. Banfield made his Major League debut in 2025 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and recorded his first big league hit versus the St.Louis Cardinals on August 29.

The Reds travel to Yankee Stadium to play the New York Yankees on Friday for a three-game series. Rhett Lowder will start game one, Andrew Abbott in game two, and Chase Burns in game three. The Yankees have yet to announce their rotation for the series.