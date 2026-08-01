Hunter Greene Makes His Feelings Clear on Trade Rumors After Reds Beat Pirates

As Major League Baseball's Trade Deadline nears, there have been conflicting reports on if Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene is available or not.

On Thursday, Buster Olney of ESPN reported that a source told him there is a 50/50 chance that Greene is dealt at the deadline.

On Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Reds are telling teams Greene is not available.

Around the deadline, organizations could be telling different things to different teams. On Friday night, Greene faced the Pirates and fellow ace Paul Skenes.

Greene surrendered four runs over six innings of work, but two of those runs came after miscues in the first inning and he pitched much better than the numbers show.

After the Reds rallied to win, Greene spoke to the media and was asked directly about hearing his name in trade rumors and if this could be his last start with the Reds.

"No, Gordon, I don't," Greene told Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer. "I have nothing to say about that. You asked me that in Colorado and my answer stays the same. I have no control of any of this. I am not on the business side."

The follow up question asked Greene whether it's hard to not know and not be in control.

"No, because I can't do anything about it. Obviously, I have grown to have a strong connection with this city, with the fanbase, with my teammates here, with the staff over the years, but to wrap my brain around something I can't control and to put energy and stress into it doesn't make any sense to me."

Greene is making just over $8 million this year and is under team control through 2029. If the Reds were to trade him, they'd need a team to overpay in a huge way. The Reds are never going to be able to go out on the free agent market and get a pitcher like Greene. With that being said, it would be pretty shocking if the Reds traded him by Monday's deadline.

You can watch Greene's full postgame press conference below:

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

Follow me on X at @RedsDaily4 for more.



Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.



