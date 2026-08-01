Insider Shares Update on Hunter Greene's Availability Ahead of Trade Deadline

With Major League Baseball's Trade Deadline just two days away, new reports continue to emerge about who is available, who isn't, and who could be moved in the coming days.

After numerous reports came out about Hunter Greene during the week about his availability, a new report from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com surfaced on Saturday.

"The Reds are still listening to teams calling about Hunter Greene, per sources," Feinsand wrote on X. "Odds of Greene being moved by Monday remain "50-50."

It's hard to know what to believe after Bob Nightengale of USA Today said on Friday that the Reds have told teams that Greene is no longer available. Today's report from Feinsand directly contradicts that statement.

Why the Reds Could Trade Greene

Jul 19, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds have a ton of holes on their current roster. They need a center fielder, a second baseman, a third baseman, and much more. Trading a player of Greene's caliber, in theory, would bring back a haul of prospects. With that being said, the Reds would need to make sure they hit on each prospect. In a trade like that, you can't afford to miss.

The Johnny Cueto trade in 2015 was a big miss. The Luis Castillo trade in 2022 hasn't looked great thus far, but there is still plenty of time for Edwin Arroyo and Noelvi Marte to turn it around.

The thinking is that you could turn one player who has struggled to stay healthy into two to four players who can help strengthen your organization for years to come.

Why the Reds Would Not Trade Greene

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When healthy, Greene is one of the best pitchers in all of Major League Baseball. The problem is he's struggled to stay healthy.

However, for a small market team like the Reds, he's on an extremely team-friendly deal and under contract through 2029. Greene is making just over $8 million this year, will make just over $15 million in 2027, and just over $16 million in 2028. He has a team option to $21 million in 2029 that would most likely be picked up if he is still with the organization.

That is relatively cheap for a starting pitcher, let alone a starting pitcher who has had an ERA in the twos in his last two seasons.

After Friday night's win over the Pirates, Greene was asked about his name being brought up in trade talks.

"No, Gordon, I don't," Greene told Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer. "I have nothing to say about that. You asked me that in Colorado and my answer stays the same. I have no control of any of this. I am not on the business side."

"Obviously, I have grown to have a strong connection with this city, with the fanbase, with my teammates here, with the staff over the years, but to wrap my brain around something I can't control and to put energy and stress into it doesn't make any sense to me."

The Trade Deadline is Monday, August 3 at 6:00 p.m. ET.