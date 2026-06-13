JJ Bleday Joins Exclusive Reds Company With Historic Start

When the Reds signed JJ Bleday this offseason, they were hoping to unlock the potential that made him a former top prospect. Few could have predicted the historic start he's put together in Cincinnati.

Through his first 40 games with the club, Bleday has collected 11 home runs and 10 doubles, becoming just the fifth player in franchise history since 1900 to reach double digits in both categories through his first 40 games with the Reds. The accomplishment places him alongside Adam Dunn, Gus Bell, Babe Young, and Wally Berger, highlighting just how impressive his start in Cincinnati has been.

Bleday joined MLB Central on MLB Network in May and discussed the changes he's made that have led him to break out with the Reds.

"We as players, we always want to get better," Bleday said. "You’re like, 'Oh, I want to do more,' you know, and I can. I left some on the table. So, I go back to the drawing board before the '25 season and I’m like, 'I’m gonna simplify even more.' And sometimes the simplification will hinder the athleticism, and I think that’s what happened last year. And this year, I’ve changed back to being a little bit more fluid, be a little bit more through the zone."

Through 40 games, Bleday has slashed .270/.364/.566 with 22 exttra-base hits. He went from starting the season in Triple-A Louisville to being their every day hitter in the two-hole.

Nick Krall Had High Hopes

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While certain signings over the offseason are looking like question marks, the deal to bring in Bleday is looking like a home run.

Krall talked about what they liked from Bleday in the offseason.

"Two years ago, you looked at what he was. I think he was a three-WAR player." Krall said. "He obviously got non-tendered, and we saw an opportunity to bring in a guy that has a chance to compete for a spot. In limited action, he had 17 doubles and 14 home runs last year and adds a little bit of left-handed power to your club. He can play in different situations. I’m just really excited to add him and a veteran presence that knows how to play the game."

The Reds have team control of Bleday through the 2028 season. If he continues to produce like this, it could be one of the signings of the whole offseason.

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