Joey Votto Calls Out the Cincinnati Reds for a Problem They Should Be Able to Fix

Since the end of the 2026 regular season, fans, media members, and former players have questioned the Cincinnati Reds’ direction.

Now, Joey Votto is raising concerns about where the organization is falling short.

"I think there is an underinvestment in the easy wins," Votto said on Foul Territory. "I think that there can be ways to improve the organization as far as developing your minor leagues, as far as snagging the best talent. These are the things that very clearly the Brewers, Guardians, White Sox, and Tampa Bay Rays are crushing. Why pinch pennies on things that are quite a bit less cheap than that $18 million or $23 million qualifying offer. What are we doing here? You could take a qualifying offer for a guy and completely overhaul everything about your organization."

Votto is spot on. For a small-market team that can't play in the deep end with teams like the Dodgers and Yankees, the Reds need to be better at the little things. There is no excuse for having the 28th-ranked farm system in baseball, especially considering how mid they've been at the big-league level.

The Reds Need to Improve Player Development

Sep 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain tosses his bat after he draws a walk against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Have they gone all in on integrating artificial intelligence into their organization? Have they hired software engineers to make sure there is uniformity from top to bottom and ease of digestion of the data that a dietitian or even the manager needs to understand? These are things that are cheap, cheap, cheap...Are they doing that? Is this something that they're adding to their potential chase of a championship? I don't know. You'd have to ask them."

Votto is asking fair questions. If the Reds are going to rely on developing their own players, they need to give the people responsible for that development the tools to succeed. These investments might not grab headlines like a free agent signing, but they could help the organization get more out of the talent it already has.

Phil Castellini has made it clear that player development remains central to the Reds’ plans.

“It’s (about) continuing to stay disciplined to that (player development) strategy,” Castellini told Charlie Goldsmith. “I think we have the right strategy. Staying to the disciplines and executing on that strategy is (key).”

But the Reds have failed to get enough of their young core to take the next step. Believing in the strategy is one thing. Giving players the coaching, resources, and support to make it work is another. If the Reds are going to keep building from within, they have to be better at developing the players they are counting on.