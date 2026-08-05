Late Inning Chaos Leads Cincinnati Reds to 5-4 Win Over A's

The Cincinnati Reds returned to action on Tuesday night in front of the home crowd at Great American Ball Park.

After a nerve-racking Monday due to the trade deadline, the Reds needed a confidence booster when they took the field against the A's. Things started a little slow, but both teams were able to get the bats going by the fifth inning. It was the eighth inning that would be the headline in this one.

In the end, it was the Reds who would secure the first game of the series with a 5-4 win. Let's take a closer look at all the action.

Quality Performance

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches in the third inning between the Athletics and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Reds starter Brady Singer was given the ball to start the series with the A's on Tuesday night. Singer was a major topic during all the rumored trade deadline deals the Reds might make. In the end, Singer would stay in the Queen City.

As the season has gone on, Singer has looked a lot better. In his last five starts, including tonight, Singer has pitched six innings or more four times. It was another quality start for the right-hander on Tuesday.

Singer dug deep once again to give the Reds six innings, striking out six, walking three, and allowing three runs on 101 pitches.

On his 30th birthday, Singer gave the Reds a chance to win the game. If he's going to be a part of the future of this franchise, it's starts like this that can give this fan base some confidence.

Crazy Eighth

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits a base hit in the first inning between the Athletics and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Singer had a solid night, and so did the offense. But it wasn't until some eighth-inning mishaps by the A's that allowed Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart to score the game-tying and game-winning runs.

With runners on second and third and two outs, Athletics pitcher Hogan Harris uncorked two wild pitches, turning a 4-3 A's lead into a 5-4 Reds advantage.

The Reds would not go away easily, and smart base running led to a much-needed win in front of the home crowd.

Up Next

Jul 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds move to 54-58 on the season. With two more games against the A's, the Reds have a massive chance to make up even more ground in the National League Wild Card race.

Game two of the series with the A's on Wednesday night will see Rhett Lowder get the start for the Reds. For the A's, left-hander Jacob Lopez (5-4, 5.79 ERA) will take the mound.

This will be Lowder's fourth start since returning to the starting rotation. It has been a rocky road for Lowder this season, but the right-hander has made the most of every opportunity the Reds have given him.

Rooting for the team to lose was lame behavior by those who wanted them to sell at the deadline. Now it's time to see if they can continue to make weird.