Latest Injury Unveils Clear Winner in Reds' Previous Trade With Royals

The Cincinnati Reds traded fan-favorite Jonathan India to the Kansas City Royals in November of 2024 in exchange for right-handed pitcher Brady Singer.

On Tuesday, India underwent surgery on his shoulder and will miss the rest of the season. It's been a tough two seasons for India in Kansas City and he will be a free agent this coming offseason.

After India slashed just .233/.323/.346 with 38 extra-base hits last year, the Royals agreed to pay him $8 million in hopes of a bounce back season. However, that didn't happen. In 17 games before his injury, India was slashing just .167/.310/.313 with Kansas City.

“We knew he had been playing with an injured shoulder, but as he got a second opinion, he determined [surgery] was what needed to be done,” manager Matt Quatraro told MLB.com's Anne Rogers. “Just had gotten to a point where it was really difficult for him to compete at the highest level, and for the future of his career, he needed to get this taken care of. I’m happy for him that he can. It’s a blow to us, but at the same time, he wasn’t himself out there.”

Hopefully India can have a full recovery and bounce back next season.

Brady Singer Has Been Exactly What the Reds Had Hoped For

Apr 25, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Brady Singer has been exactly what the Reds were hoping for when they traded for him. While his stats aren't going to wow you, he's yet to miss a start in his two seasons with the Reds and he provides them with a chance to win just about every time out.

It's one of the things manager Terry Francona loves most about Singer.

“In this day and age, it’s hard to say that emphatically and with conviction,” Francona told Charlie Goldsmith about Singer’s ability to make 32 starts. “With him, you kind of do. It’s reassuring.”

It's something Singer takes pride in as well.

“I was happy to make the starts and throw the innings,” Singer said. “Staying healthy was the biggest thing. I want to take the ball every fifth day, and that’s a big part of who I am in this rotation, and that’s what I want to strive for again this year.”

While some fans questioned the trade at the time, the Reds have clearly come out on top, and you have to give credit to Nick Krall and the front office because Singer has been a perfect fit for this team.