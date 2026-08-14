Latest MLB Rookie Rankings Are Disrespectful to Reds Star Sal Stewart

Cincinnati Reds rookie infielder Sal Stewart has been incredible this season. In fact, Stewart's entire rookie class has been spectacular. It's one of the better rookie classes in recent memory, which is incredible for the future of the sport of baseball.

Stewart has been a driving force for the Reds all season. He's driven in 89 runs this year, which ranks him second in the league behind Washington Nationals star CJ Abrams and ahead of Houston Astros superstar Yordan Alvarez.

CBS Sports' Dayn Perry recently put together rankings for the best rookies in baseball this season and he ranked Stewart as the No. 4 rookie in the league. Stewart was trailing Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick, and St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt.

Sal Stewart Has Put Together an NL Rookie of the Year Caliber Season

Aug 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The former first-rounder has done nothing but hit as a pro, and that includes his brief stint in the majors last season," Perry wrote. "This year, with rookie eligibility still intact, Stewart has continued hitting. Stewart, at this writing, has a line of .256/.332/.472 with 25 home runs and 23 doubles. He's been the Reds' primary first baseman this season, but he's also seen time at second base and third -- flexibility that adds to his overall value."

Stewart's putting together an incredible rookie season. He's certainly been good enough to be worth the National League Rookie of the Year award. Seeing him ranked as the fourth-best rookie in the rookie class isn't exactly a shock, as Reds players are often discredited, but it's certainly disrespectful to Cincinnati's young star.

McGonigle has his spot as the top rookie in the league right now. He does it all for the Tigers and is one of the brightest young stars in the game. His ability to do it all for Detroit makes him the clear-cut leader for the American League Rookie of the Year award. It's hard to compare Stewart to Messick as they're two drastically different players who play different positions.

Wetherholt is ranked ahead of Stewart because of his incredible defense at second base. Defense is half the game, but it shouldn't hold this much value, especially considering Stewart clears Wetherholt in practically every offensive category in baseball. Stewart has 10 more home runs, 44 more RBI, nine more hits, and 11 more doubles than Wetherholt. His batting average is also 14 points higher, his slugging percentage 100 points higher and his OPS 86 points higher. Stewart's wRC+ is also higher.

Does Wetherholt's defense lap Stewart so much so that the Cardinals infielder deserves the NL Rookie of the Year award? Only time will tell.