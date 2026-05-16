Matt McLain Makes Massive Statement in Reds Win Over Guardians

It's always a good day when you can talk about a Cincinnati Reds win. It's even better when that win is over the Cleveland Guardians.

Friday night kicked off the Ohio Cup series between the two beloved franchises of Ohio. One team likes to say that the other is actually in Kentucky, while the other team just sends a thumbs up for that "slight".

Ohio's favorite team, the Reds, secured the first win of the series, but it wasn't easy. After blowing a 5-1 lead, the Reds would hang on for a 7-6 win in Cleveland. There's plenty to discuss about this one, but one of the biggest positives was the play of Matt McLain.

Turning The Corner

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) plays a bounding ground ball off the bat of Luis García Jr. in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Reds led 2-0 after three innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds' second baseman has been the talk of many around the fanbase. After a disappointing 2025 campaign, many were ready to see McLain return to his 2023 form before the shoulder injury that sidelined him in 2024. Unfortunately, his start this season was a nightmare. With his back seemingly against the wall, McLain is proving himself at the plate and in the field these last few games.

In Friday's win over the Guardians, McLain went two for three with one of those hits being a two-run home run in the eighth inning. That dinger made it two straight games with McLain sending one over the fence.

It wasn't just McLain's bat that led the Reds on Friday. As the bullpen attempted to hold the game together, McLain made a huge play at second to send the fans home disappointed in Cleveland. The glove has never been the issue for McLain. However, seeing it on display in such a big moment was a great reminder of the talent Cincinnati has with him.

Needed For This Team

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) plays a bounding ground ball off the bat of Luis García Jr. in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Reds led 2-0 after three innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The core of this team has shown so much promise along the way. McLain is one of the players that everyone sees in that core.

His recent play is proof that the talent is there, but finding hits has been a difficult task to start this season. Has McLain found his groove? If he has, this lineup could continue to be the offensive explosion seen in the last two games.

The hard work being put in by the Reds' second baseman is being shown. When he hit a two-run bomb earlier this week, he made sure to give a nod to Barry Larkin in the booth, who had a recent conversation with the second baseman.

McLain knows how special this moment is, and he's making every moment count.