The Cincinnati Reds have a Matt McLain issue. They have been waiting for McLain to find his 2023 self again, and the question has now turned into when will that happen? Or if it even will.

McLain got off to a really nice start in June, but has regressed back to more of the same guy we have seen in 2025 and most of 2026. Through 248 plate appearances, he is sporting a slash line of .202/.305/.351, which equals a .656 OPS, eight homers, 25 RBI, and 75 strikeouts.

While he has still shown elite skill at drawing walks and genuinely has made solid contact for the majority of the season, everything else is a concern.

Currently, McLain is in the 38th percentile in whiff percentage as well as the 23rd percentile in strikeout percentage. He is still amongst the elite in sprint speed, but is not getting enough chances to get on and steal bases. Over his last seven games, he looks to have come back down to earth with a .111/.273/.167. I'm normally one to justify small sample sizes, but when this is an occurring trend, it certainly raises concern.

Last year, the conversation about McLain was, well, who would be better for the current Major League roster? Now, we do not know if Edwin Arroyo is better than McLain, but as the Reds look to figure out what the remainder of the season will look like, maybe Arroyo will get extended looks at second base to see if he can fit into their future plans.

The Reds still have confidence in McLain, because on paper, he is as skilled a player as the Reds have not named Elly De La Cruz or Sal Stewart, but a stint in Triple-A may be worth taking to see if he can find his confidence and swagger. The Reds were willing to send TJ Friedl down to work on his issues, a guy they also value highly, so why not do the same with McLain when you finally have an option to keep on the roster?

This isn't to say that he isn't a big league player; we know the skill is there, but maybe a little stint in Louisville with the Bats might be a good idea for him, a little less pressure, a way to find his swing again consistently, and maybe even tap back into that 2023 form again.

One way or another, the Reds need to find out just what he is for their future. A little trip down south to boost his confidence might not be a bad idea.