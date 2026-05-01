Nathaniel Lowe Creating 'Good' Problem For Reds with Hot Start to Season

The Cincinnati Reds made history with their win over the Colorado Rockies to end the month of April. With the win, the Reds earned their 20th victory of the season. That total makes it the franchise's most wins before the start of May.

The hot start to the season can be attributed to many things. Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart have looked like two players who will lead this franchise for a generation. The bullpen has been one of the strongest in the league. But it has been the bat of offseason acquisition Nathaniel Lowe that is quickly becoming a must-have in the lineup.

In the series win over the Rockies, Lowe smashed his fifth home run of the season, which led to the bats coming alive for the Cincinnati offense.

Lowe has been given more opportunities at the plate due to an oblique injury to Eugenio Suarez. However, even when Suarez is given the green light to return, it's safe to say that Lowe should not come out of the lineup.

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (31) runs the bases after scoring a homer in the second inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers, Sunday, April 26, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not counting JJ Bleday's batting average, Lowe currently has the highest average on the team, at .288. The 2026 offseason acquisition helped lead the team to its fifth straight series win with a 2-3 day at the plate in the finale win over the Rockies.

Where To Go From Here?

Apr 28, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (31) hits a RBI single in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

With a major series against the Pittsburgh Pirates looming this weekend, Lowe will certainly find himself in the lineup. But what happens when Suarez is able to return?

I think the most obvious option at the moment is for Suarez to share time at third base with Ke'Bryan Hayes. Hayes' bat has still been nonexistent for the team this season, but his glove cannot be denied.

The team could also move Sal Stewart to third, giving Suarez some reps at first base, if they feel comfortable with that move.

Of course, this all depends on Lowe keeping his hot streak going. The series this weekend against the Pirates could be the biggest for Lowe in the young season.

Apr 25, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (31) hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

In the grand scheme of things, this would have to be Terry Francona's favorite problem to deal with as a manager. Even calling it a problem, seems like I like my lobster too buttery, or my steak too juicy.

If this is the type of "problems" that the Reds will have this season, then maybe we should go ahead and purchase those postseason tickets.

Yeah, I said it!