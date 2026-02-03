Eugenio Suárez’s Opening Message Should Be Music to Reds Fans’ Ears
In this story:
CINCINNATI — The Reds officially signed star infielder Eugenio Suárez on Tuesday. The All-Star returns to Cincinnati after spending seven seasons (2015-21) in the Queen City.
He had a simple message that Reds fans will love.
""It's perfect," Suárez told reporters when asked about his return to Cincinnati. "That's why I'm here. It's perfect. Beautiful. Happy."
Suárez signed a one-year, $15 million contract with a mutual option for the 2026 season. It was surprisingly lower than what most projected.
He was the best bat left on the free agent market and is coming off of an All-Star season where he hit 49 home runs and slashed .228/.298/.526.
"It wasn't about years. It was about where you want to be," Suárez said.
Dynamic Duo?
The Reds added some much needed power to the heart of their lineup. Suárez is ecstatic to be back in Cincinnati and join Elly De La Cruz in his quest for a World Series Championship.
De La Cruz already text Suárez about signing with the Reds. The young shortstop could lean on Suárez this season.
"Whatever he needs for me, I will help him," Suárez said. "Not only on the field, but off the field. It's not always about physically. It is about being mentally strong."
The Reds are hoping to make the playoffs for a second-straight season. They haven't won a playoff series since 1995. They'll look to end that streak this season.
