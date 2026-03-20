Brady Singer Shares Encouraging Health Update Ahead of Opening Day
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The Cincinnati Reds came into spring training with some very high hopes for the roster, but it didn't take long for them to be crushed with an injury.
Reds ace Hunter Greene was diagnosed with bone spurs in his elbow, which required arthroscopic surgery to remove them. This surgery is set to sideline Greene for the first half of the year with the hope being that he returns in July. Fortunately for the Reds, they have plenty of pitching depth beyond the All-Star righty.
But veteran Brady Singer began dealing with his own injury scare earlier this week. Singer left his spring training start early with a blister issue, which is something that should be familiar to Reds fans. Nick Lodolo has missed time over the last two years with a blister on his throwing hand.
But Singer didn't seem too worried about his blister, instead noting that he came out of the game for precautionary reasons over anything else.
Fortunately for the Reds, Singer seems fine.
Brady Singer Seems Perfectly Fine After Blister Injury Scare
"A thumbs up from Brady Singer about his blister. Everything is good. He’s pitching Monday in Milwaukee," Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith posted to X on Friday. "Also, Rhett Lowder threw five innings in a minor league game yesterday."
It turns out that Singer was likely completely honest about the fact that he came out of the game for precautionary reasons. Typically, with a blister, the pitcher could miss a start or two while it heals. The fact that Singer will remain on the exact same schedule he was before the injury scare means that Cincinnati isn't worried about it very much.
The next test will be getting through Monday's start. If Singer can get through this start without any issues, it should be safe to assume that the blister issue isn't going to be very problematic this season.
The Reds are going to need Singer to be healthy and consistent again this season. With Greene on the shelf for half the year, Cincinnati is turning to a trio of young pitchers, Brandon Williamson, Chase Burns, and Rhett Lowder, to begin the season. This trio comes with quite a lot of question marks, especially considering Williamson and Lowder are coming off season ending injuries last season. Having a consistent piece like Singer in the middle of the rotation is going to be crucial to balance out the rottaion if any of the youngsters struggle.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel