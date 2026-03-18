Reds Starter Exits With Concerning Injury as Opening Day Nears

A few weeks ago, the Reds were dealt some crushing news that starting pitcher Hunter Greene would be shut down with pain in his elbow. After getting additional opinions, Greene underwent surgery to remove bone spurs from his pitching elbow. He's set to miss the first half of the season with the best-case scenario seeing him return in July.

The Reds were dealt another potentially crushing blow to their pitching staff on Wednesday when starter Brady Singer exited his start early with a blister.

Brady Singer Exits Game With Blister

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws during the first inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, September 28, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first thing to note with any sort of blister issue for pitchers is how serious the problem is. A pitcher needs every bit of his hand working in the right way to pitch at the highest level. If there's a blister that's causing pain or preventing a pitcher from putting pressure on his fingers, it's impossible to stay at the top of his game.

Singer noted that he left the game for precautionary reasons and that he doesn't expect this to be a lingering issue, which is a good sign. Nick Lodolo has become notorious for blister issues over the past couple of years. Lodolo has missed numerous starts with this issue. For Singer, it could be a one-time thing due to the heat in Arizona.

What Does this Mean for the Reds?

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) throws a pitch in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the Reds, obviously, this is an issue. Any time a pitcher isn't able to be at their best for any amount of time, it's a problem. While Singer doesn't believe it will be a long term issue, it's hard to predict when something like this will pop up.

There is some good news.

The Reds already intended on heading into the season with Singer, Lodolo, Andrew Abbott, Brandon Williamson, Rhett Lowder, and Chase Burns. That's six starting pitchers to fill five spots. Each of these guys has thrown the ball very well in a Reds uniform before.

The Reds have plenty of pitching depth, though it would be much easier for manager Terry Francona if his pitchers didn't get hurt. Either way, they have the depth to cover for Singer if this blister issue lingers beyond Opening Day.

However, the hope is that this as a non-issue by next week's season opener. Singer shouldn't miss his scheduled start during opening weekend. The Reds should still be on track to begin the season with him on the roster, unless something changes in the next week.