Brandon Williamson Trying to Force Reds’ Hand in Final Days of Camp

While it's a three-man battle for the fourth and fifth spots in the rotation, most fans expect those final two spots to go to Rhett Lowder and Chase Burns.

However, Brandon Williamson is doing everything in his power to make it a tough decision. On Sunday, he tossed four scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and a walk. He struck out four and lowered his spring ERA to 1.64.

“I’m getting on the plane,” Williamson told Mike Petgraglia earlier in the week. “That’s all I’ll say, is I’m going to get on the plane. I think I’m one of the best 13 players, those 13 pitchers that we have, and whether Tito sees that (role) as whatever he sees it as, I will do. But I think that first step is getting on the plane.”

Could Williamson Get a Bullpen Role?

Aug 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Before the Hunter Greene injury, I loved the idea of Williamson possibly being in a hybrid role, similar to what Nick Martinez did last year.

However, with Greene out until at least July, it feels like the Reds will want someone in Triple-A Louisville to be ready if they need another starter. With that being said, I would be surprised if the Reds move Williamson to the bullpen to start the season.

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Reds manager Terry Francona hinted that Williamson may be on the outside looking in, not due to performance, but because he hasn’t pitched regularly in a while.

“He’s got, like a five-pitch mix, or four depending on the cutter. His breaking ball is very slow, but it spins tight,” Francona said. “He’s got mid-90s velocity at times. He’s a 6-6 lefty. Love that. There’s a lot to like. I think our biggest challenge is probably his too. ‘Hey, I’m getting on a five-day (rotation), because you come back from a surgery like that, and one day you feel pretty good. Next day, it’s like trying to navigate getting that routine, and that’s just going to take some time. It’s not his fault. He done a great job.”

Regardless of which two of Lowder, Burns, and Williamson make the rotation out of camp, there is no doubt the Reds will need all three pitchers to make an impact at some point during the 2026 season.

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