Cincinnati Reds Announce Major Details Fans Can’t Miss for Opening Day

CINCINNATI -- The excitemnt for Opening Day is building. It's just eight days away. Today, the Reds announced major entertainment news that will make baseball's biggest holiday even bigger in the Queen City.

Jeff Brantley, best known as "The Cowboy" and the 2025 Ohio Sportscaster of the Year, will serve as the Grand Marshal of the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade. Brantley will then call the game with Tommy Thrall on 700WLW and the Reds Radio Network.

Bronson Arroyo, former Cincinnati Reds pitcher was one of two Grand Marshals for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade, Thursday, March 30, 2023. The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ballpark to open their season. The Reds were founded in 1881. | Liz Dufour/Cincinnati Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throwing out the first pitch will be Reds Hall of Fame right-handed pitcher and fan favorite Bronson Arroyo. Arroyo pitched nine seasons in Cincinnati, going 108-100 and winning 47 games from 2008 to 2010. He was an NL All-Star in 2006 and a Gold Glove winner in 2010, on a Reds team in 2010 that won the NL Central and returned to the Postseason for the first time in 15 years.

Reds Hall of Famer Dave Concepción will serve as the Honorary Captain on Opening Day. The shortstop for the Big Red Machine, Concepción played 19 seasons for the Reds and had 2,326 hits and won the 1982 All-Star Game MVP. A nine-time All-Star, Concepción won five Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers while playing on both the Reds' 1975 and 1976 World Series Championship teams.

The Reds are hosting the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day, the team they beat in the memorable seven-game 1975 World Series. Andrew Abbott will get the start for the Reds against Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet. First pitch is at 4:10 E.T. on Reds.TV and FOX19. Fans can also listen on 700 WLW.

The Reds are hoping to make the playoffs for a second-straight season. Cincinnati posted an 83-79 record last season and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Now manager Terry Francona is hoping to lead them to a National League Central title. They haven't won the division since 2012. It would be quite a story if they're able to climb to the top of the Central this season.

Check out the Opening Day announcement below:

Just announced:



🔴 Jeff Brantley will serve as the Grand Marshal of the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

🔴 Bronson Arroyo will throw out the First Pitch

🔴 Dave Concepción will be the Honorary Captain pic.twitter.com/7t46Pnxdhd — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 18, 2026

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