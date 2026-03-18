Cincinnati Reds Announce Major Details Fans Can’t Miss for Opening Day
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CINCINNATI -- The excitemnt for Opening Day is building. It's just eight days away. Today, the Reds announced major entertainment news that will make baseball's biggest holiday even bigger in the Queen City.
Jeff Brantley, best known as "The Cowboy" and the 2025 Ohio Sportscaster of the Year, will serve as the Grand Marshal of the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade. Brantley will then call the game with Tommy Thrall on 700WLW and the Reds Radio Network.
Throwing out the first pitch will be Reds Hall of Fame right-handed pitcher and fan favorite Bronson Arroyo. Arroyo pitched nine seasons in Cincinnati, going 108-100 and winning 47 games from 2008 to 2010. He was an NL All-Star in 2006 and a Gold Glove winner in 2010, on a Reds team in 2010 that won the NL Central and returned to the Postseason for the first time in 15 years.
Reds Hall of Famer Dave Concepción will serve as the Honorary Captain on Opening Day. The shortstop for the Big Red Machine, Concepción played 19 seasons for the Reds and had 2,326 hits and won the 1982 All-Star Game MVP. A nine-time All-Star, Concepción won five Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers while playing on both the Reds' 1975 and 1976 World Series Championship teams.
The Reds are hosting the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day, the team they beat in the memorable seven-game 1975 World Series. Andrew Abbott will get the start for the Reds against Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet. First pitch is at 4:10 E.T. on Reds.TV and FOX19. Fans can also listen on 700 WLW.
The Reds are hoping to make the playoffs for a second-straight season. Cincinnati posted an 83-79 record last season and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Now manager Terry Francona is hoping to lead them to a National League Central title. They haven't won the division since 2012. It would be quite a story if they're able to climb to the top of the Central this season.
Check out the Opening Day announcement below:
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Alex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI. With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team. Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News. While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.Follow frankie_nnati