Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History in Wednesday's Loss to Chicago Cubs

The Cincinnati Reds were on the wrong side of history on Thursday night. The Chicago Cubs are the first team to have three-straight walk-off wins against a single team since the 2019 Los Angeles Dodgers did it against the Colorado Rockies, according to ESPN Insights.

The Reds went 3-2 in March, 17-9 in April, and are 0-6 so far in the month of May. They are 1-8 against National League Central Division opponents. Despite all of that, they still own a 20-17 record, which most fans probably would have taken if you asked them before the season.

After Tuesday night's loss, Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to the media about the recent struggles.

"The best way I know how it to learn from everything that just happened and move on," Francona said. "This is what we do. This is all I do. It's not fun. I know you can sit back and look at the picture. I know a month from now we’ll look back and go ‘that was a shitty week’ and we’re okay, but when you go through it, it’s hard."

Steele Hall Hits First Professional Home Run

The Reds selected Steele Hall with the 9th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. On Tuesday night, Hall hit his first professional home run for the ACL Reds.

The Reds drafted Hall out of high school at just 17 years old. He signed for $5.75 million and became th first Alabama prep middle infielder to go in the first round in over 50 years.

"The right-handed-hitting Hall had already added 15-20 pounds of strength during his final year of high school, which helped him improve considerably on both sides of the ball," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He gets top-of-the-scale grades on his speed from some evaluators, a tool that helps him on the basepaths and defensively. He’s going to play shortstop for a long time thanks to outstanding range in either direction, good actions and the ability to make throws from multiple angles with arm strength. He has a chance to be a plus defender with a plus arm to match.

You can watch the home run below:

First professional home run for Steele Hall last night! #RedsMiLB pic.twitter.com/21oM4rOlyO — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) May 7, 2026

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