Cincinnati Reds Dealing With New Rotation Questions After Latest Injury

CINCINNATI — Nick Lodolo exited his final start of Spring Training with a blister injury. The Reds may already be ahead of the curve on their plans following the last-minute injury.

It was announced last week that all three of Rhett Lowder, Brandon Williamson, and Chase Burns are making the 26-man roster as starters. The plan looked as if they were going to utilize one as a relief option to one of the starters. Terry Francona gave more information on their plans without giving everything away.

"You’ll see Williamson potentially come in after Burns or maybe even start Williamson and have Lowder do it," Francona said. "We don’t need to say it ahead of time how our strategies go. That’s kind of where we’re sitting. You’ll see (Williamson) pitch one of those two days (Game 4 or 5)."

With the injury to Lodolo, depending on the severity, that may throw a wrench in those plans. Thankfully, even with the Hunter Greene injury, the Reds had six starting pitchers active on the Opening Day roster.

Next Man Up

Apr 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Petty (61) prepares to pitch in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

This leaves the pitching depth weaker now with the two front-line starters out with injury. There are two pitchers that may be ready to fill in right away if Lodolo's absence is extended.

Chase Petty had a rough season in 2025. The 22-year-old made his Major League debut in April and allowed nine runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched, but has looked promising this spring, not allowing a run in four innings pitched with two strikeouts, two walks, and just a .154 batting average against him.

“You've got to execute pitches with two strikes. Just a tough one," Petty said following his big leaguedebut. "I know I’m better than how I performed tonight. Guys are big leaguers, they’re going to hit the mistakes.”

Last week in the Spring Breakout game, Petty tossed four scoreless innings with six strikeouts and only one hit allowed. More importantly, he had zero walks and 30 of his 40 pitches were strikes. If Petty can locate his pitches, he is more than capable of being a quality Major League starter. When he made his debut last season, he was the youngest Red Sox to make his debut as a starter since Homer Bailey.

Jose Franco is another name to watch. Although unlikely, the reigning Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Year put together a strong season in 2025, but command has plagued him to this point in his career. This spring, he has a 3.86 ERA with eight strikeouts in three appearances and has already been assigned to Triple-A along with Petty. In Louisville last season, Franco was 10-4 with a 3.11 ERA in 26 starts.

The Reds will likely return to a traditional five-man rotation should Lodolo miss extended time, meaning Lowder, Burns, and Williamson will be three-four-five in the rotation with no bullpen time for now. More information should be available soon on Lodolo's injury for a timetable on a return.

Opening Day is the week of Thursday, March 26. The Reds take on the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ballpark.