The Cincinnati Reds are set to square off against the New York Mets in a three-game series starting on Monday afternoon.

Nick Lodolo will start on the mound for the Reds and Nolan McLean will take the hill for the Mets.

Ahead of Monday's game, Reds manager Terry Francona spoke with reporters and shared an encouraging update on starting pitcher Rhett Lowder, who has been on the injured list with shoulder discomfort.

"He's going to have a pretty active day today, and then Wednesday he's going to face some hitters here in (Wednesday) afternoon," Francona told Mike Petraglia. "He'll get pretty aggressive on his throwing."

Saturday night's game, started by Chase Petty, snapped the Reds' 14-game losing streak in games not started by Chase Burns or Andrew Abbott.

Francona added that Lowder will most likely start a rehab game or two before he returns.

The Reds need pitching badly and Lowder returning should be a big boost to the rotation.

Brady Singer's Skipped Start

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Sunday's game was canceled, instead of moving all pitches back another day, the Reds elected to skip Brady Singer's turn this time through the rotation. He will start on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves.

"During the rain (Sunday), me and DJ Brad (Meador), we're just trying to do what we think helps our team the most, and I know that's not a fun thing for a guy to miss a start, but the hope is he can spend a week with DJ, work on the stuff he does, almost have a little bit of a reset, and we don't mess everybody else up to do it," Francona said.

Singer has really struggled this season and has an ERA over six. Hopefully, the extra rest can help him find his form from 2025.

Francona Praises Spencer Steer

May 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Spencer Steer (7) hits an RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Francona was asked about the infield defense so far this season and he credited Spencer Steer's versatility as a big reason why.

Spencer is just a baseball player, like it's really helpful when you can move somebody and not worry, that's really helpful....I think I really think if you look around the league, the teams that think they're going to win, have a guy like that."

Steer is having one of the best seasons of his career. In 50 games, he's slashing .271/.340/.446 with 17 extra-base hits.

He's played all over the field this season including 18 games at first base, three games at second base, one game at third base, 26 games in left field, and 12 games in right field.

That versatility lets Francona mix and match the lineup on a daily basis.