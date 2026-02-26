Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Reveals ABS Challenge Strategy

CINCINNATI – MLB announced that the Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System (ABS) will be used in 2026. Manager Terry Francona has revealed his plan for how the Reds will use the system.

"Early on, I told our guys we weren't going to use it," Francona said about the ABS trial last Spring Training. "Just because we weren't going to use it through the year. Michael Hill and his guys came through and said there's a reason we'd like you to do it...they were so good about the way they asked that we actually did use it during the spring, and I think it grew on everybody. The way they did it, the fans really enjoyed it, and it didn't slow the game down much."

"It's gonna be a strategy," Francona said on Foul Territory. "We told our guys we'll work towards a strategy because it's gotta be a team strategy, it can't be a per-person strategy, or it can't be an emotional strategy. We have a month to figure that out."

When asked who gets to make the call for a challenge, Francona responded.

"No pitchers," Francona said. "I've not seen a pitcher that throws a ball yet that thinks it's not a strike. That's the emotional one, not that we don't love our pitchers, but our catchers, as you know, take care of our pitchers, and they really get a good feel for it."

Other teams have used sim games and inter-squad games as practice for ABS this spring. The Reds have used a similar approach in their live matchups.

"In our lives, Bill Haselman has been sitting with the system and the catchers will look at him after every pitch just so we get a better feel. Just trying to get as good at is as we can."

ABS will demonstrate players’ strike zone knowledge like never before. This strike zone will be the most consistent we’ve seen, possibly ever. Francona provided some insights into how they respond to feedback on the system.

"Some guys are going to be better at it than others." Francona said. "It's up to us to get our guys good at it because it's going to be a strategy. If you're good at it, it’s going to help. Trying to figure out, do you save one to the end? If you tell a player, just use it when it's important. I haven’t seen a pitch thrown yet that's not important. That's where the strategy comes into play. I'm glad we have it here where if you make a mistake early, it's Spring Training and we can learn from it and we might not want to do this when the season starts."

The Reds were in the top half of Major League Baseball in incorrect called strike-threes in 2025, with Matt McLain in the top-five of all hitters in incorrect strikes called and Elly De La Cruz among the leaders in incorrect called strike-threes. ABS will certainly have an effect on games, for the better.

Spring Training is in full-swing as the Reds are in action on Wednesday versus the White Sox and on Thursday they play the Padres.

