Elly De La Cruz Could Be MLB’s Biggest Winner From New Rule Change
CINCINNATI – Major League Baseball is implementing the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) rule for the 2026 season. The Reds may be one of the biggest beneficiaries of this new rule.
The Cincinnati Reds ranked in the top half of Major League Baseball in incorrect called strike three calls. They had 42 calls not go their way in 2025, ranking 13th according to a Reddit post. The New York Yankees had 68 such calls not go their way.
Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain are among the leaders in all of baseball in incorrect called strikes. This new change will most certainly affect this outcome for the better. In 2025, Matt McLain saw 60 incorrect calls.
ABS was originally implemented in 2019 in the Atlantic League and in Minor League Baseball starting in 2021, meaning a large portion of the Reds’ active roster is accustomed to ABS and how it works.
Major League Baseball is implementing the challenge system of ABS, meaning teams get two challenges per game. You can find everything you need to know about the Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System here.
In two full seasons in Major League Baseball, De La Cruz is a two-time All-Star and led the league in stolen bases in 2024. If this new system works as intended, this only makes him a more dangerous player. He already saw a dramatic improvement in plate discipline in 2025, dropping his strikeout total by 37 in just three more at-bats than in 2024.
For McLain, his season did not go the way he or anyone else had hoped. Whether it was a sophomore slump or just adjusting his swing after rehabbing from shoulder surgery, having that many called strikes called incorrectly is the last thing a slumping player wants to encounter. This will most certainly affect him in a positive way.
The Reds are going into 2026 fresh off of their first playoff appearance since 2020 and first in a full 162-game season since 2013. With a revamped bullpen and the addition of slugger Eugenio Suarez paired with an up-and-coming slugger in Sal Stewart, expectations are at levels fans have not seen in quite some time.
The Reds play their first Spring Training game on Saturday. Chase Burns is making his spring debut as the starter as he looks to earn the fifth and final spot in the rotation.
Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.Follow ItsRickyLogan