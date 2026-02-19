Elly De La Cruz Could Be MLB’s Biggest Winner From New Rule Change

CINCINNATI – Major League Baseball is implementing the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) rule for the 2026 season. The Reds may be one of the biggest beneficiaries of this new rule.

The Cincinnati Reds ranked in the top half of Major League Baseball in incorrect called strike three calls. They had 42 calls not go their way in 2025, ranking 13th according to a Reddit post. The New York Yankees had 68 such calls not go their way.

Feb 17, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) during media day in Goodyear, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain are among the leaders in all of baseball in incorrect called strikes. This new change will most certainly affect this outcome for the better. In 2025, Matt McLain saw 60 incorrect calls.

ABS was originally implemented in 2019 in the Atlantic League and in Minor League Baseball starting in 2021, meaning a large portion of the Reds’ active roster is accustomed to ABS and how it works.

Major League Baseball is implementing the challenge system of ABS, meaning teams get two challenges per game. You can find everything you need to know about the Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System here.﻿

In two full seasons in Major League Baseball, De La Cruz is a two-time All-Star and led the league in stolen bases in 2024. If this new system works as intended, this only makes him a more dangerous player. He already saw a dramatic improvement in plate discipline in 2025, dropping his strikeout total by 37 in just three more at-bats than in 2024.

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) takes live batting practice at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For McLain, his season did not go the way he or anyone else had hoped. Whether it was a sophomore slump or just adjusting his swing after rehabbing from shoulder surgery, having that many called strikes called incorrectly is the last thing a slumping player wants to encounter. This will most certainly affect him in a positive way.

The Reds are going into 2026 fresh off of their first playoff appearance since 2020 and first in a full 162-game season since 2013. With a revamped bullpen and the addition of slugger Eugenio Suarez paired with an up-and-coming slugger in Sal Stewart, expectations are at levels fans have not seen in quite some time.

The Reds play their first Spring Training game on Saturday. Chase Burns is making his spring debut as the starter as he looks to earn the fifth and final spot in the rotation.

ABS (Automated Ball-Strike) is here.



Comes with a player appeal (hitter/catcher/pitcher only).



Super fast & consistent.



Biggest impact for the 2026 Reds?



Elly De La Cruz has been among MLB's leaders in true balls called strikes.



He is THE Red that should benefit. — John Sadak (@johnsadak) February 19, 2026

