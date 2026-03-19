Cincinnati Reds' Next Breakout Star Flying Under the Radar

The Cincinnati Reds were one of the better stories in baseball last season. Without a big payroll or a big market, they were able to beat out the New York Mets for a spot in the playoffs. They didn't do much with this postseason berth, but it was surely exciting for the city and the fanbase.

As a result, the city is buzzing ahead of Opening Day this year. The front office made some moves to improve the team. The addition of Eugenio Suárez is a big one. Brandon Williamson and Rhett Lowder are set to return after dealing with injuries last season. There are other players to be excited about, too.

Thomas Nestico of TJStats recently put together a breakout candidate for every team. For the Reds, Nestico suggested that infielder-turned-outfielder Noelvi Marte would be the breakout candidate this year.

Noelvi Marte on the Verge of a Big Breakout for the Reds

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte (16) slides safely into second base as Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) fields the ball during a Major League Baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 3, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Noelvi Marte has yet to fully flash his prospect pedigree with the Reds across parts of three seasons. He took a noticeable step forward in 2025, slashing his strikeout rate by nearly eight percentage points while improving his plate discipline and quality of contact across the board," Nestico wrote. "The power upside remains immense, as his 116.7 MPH Max EV sits comfortably within the top five percent of MLB. If Marte can sustain his refined approach and contact gains, he could exceed even the most optimistic projections. It certainly helps that he is expected to serve as the Reds everyday right fielder in 2026."

Marte crushed the ball at every step of his baseball career until his momentum was ruin with a PED suspension two years ago. After missing half of 2024 with this suspension, Marte never found his footing. He struggled after returning from his suspension.

He rebounded and found his stride a bit last season, especially down the stretch. The Reds didn't have a role for him early in the year, but he played well enough to earn a move to the outfield. The former infielder is now expected to start in right field for the Reds to get his bat in the lineup. As a result, this should be his first season with over 100 games played.

Marte has the power and speed to be a difference maker for the Reds. He's a legit threat to hit 20 or 25 home runs while stealing 20 bases as well. Pair this with his big arm and athleticism in the outfield and it's easy to see why Marte is a true breakout candidate for the Reds.

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