Reds 22-Year-Old Infielder Among Hottest Prospects in Baseball

The Cincinnati Reds desperately need help on their big league roster right now. The pitching staff has struggled as much as any unit in baseball over the last few weeks. The lineup has been alright, but there are still a few notable holes in it, specifically at third base.

Fortunately for the Reds, they have one of the hottest hitting infield prospects in the league emerging on their Triple-A roster right now.

Thomas Nestico of TJStats recently listed Arroyo as one of the hottest hitters in minor league baseball right now after he put together another impressive week with the Triple-A Louisville Bats.

Edwin Arroyo is One of the Hottest Hitters in MiLB

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (56) hits the ball in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Edwin Arroyo continued his recent hot streak with another excellent week in AAA. Now on the season, the Reds shortstop has mustered up 9 HR and 8 SB in 43 games with a great 0.972 OPS," Nestico wrote. "It is unlikely he will see much time at his primary position in MLB, but he is more than capable at playing 2B and 3B — two positions which have provided limited value to Cincinnati this season. His power has fully rebounded since undergoing shoulder surgery two years ago and his bat-to-ball skills buoy his offensive floor."

Over the last few weeks, Arroyo has been on fire. He's slashing .465/.489/.907 with five home runs and only two strikeouts in over 40 at-bats. His defense makes him even more valuable to the Reds for the future because he could slide over to second base or third base to fit the Reds' lineup.

On the year, he's put together the best offensive season of his career. He's hitting for more power than ever before. Because of that, he could make a serious push for a roster spot soon.

Edwin Arroyo Could be on the Verge of a Big League Call-Up

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (56) runs drills , Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arroyo's easiest path to playing in the big leagues is taking Ke'Bryan Hayes spot at third base, specifically against righties. Hayes is a Gold Glove defender who can compete against lefties. But he struggles tremendously against righties.

Arroyo, on the other hand, crushes righties. Most of his production this year has come against them. He's still serviceable against lefties and will have an everyday role with the Reds in the future, but to get him in the big leagues right now, using him as the platoon bat at third base against righties makes the most sense.

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