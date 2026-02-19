Cincinnati Reds Announce Spring Training Games Airing on Reds TV

In February, the Reds announced the launch of Reds TV after they announced they moved on from their deal with Main Strret Sports.

As of now, you'll be able to view seven Cincinnati Reds Spring Training games on Reds TV. Subscribers will be able to stream the following games:

February 21 vs. Cleveland Guardians

February 28 vs. Milwaukee Brewers.

March 2 vs. Chicago Cubs

March 8 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

March 17 vs. Cleveland Guardians

March 18 vs. Colorado Rockies

March 22 vs. Cleveland Guardians

All three games against the Guardians will be available to be streamed, but they will be Cleveland's broadcast. The February 28th game against the Brewers will be Milwaukee's broadcast.

The Reds announced that details regarding cable and satellite providers will be released as a later date.

You can find out how to watch the Reds in 2026 here.

Important Upcoming Spring Training Dates

Cincinnati Reds infielder Nathaniel Lowe (31) runs drills, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

February 21: First Spring Training game against Cleveland Guardians

March 4: Reds to face Cuban National team in exhibition game.

March 19: Reds will face Giants in Spring Breakout game.

March 23 and 24: Reds to face the Brewers in Milwaukee for a two-game exhibition series.

March 26: Opening Day against the Boston Red Sox.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



