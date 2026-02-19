Cincinnati Reds Announce Spring Training Games Airing on Reds TV
In February, the Reds announced the launch of Reds TV after they announced they moved on from their deal with Main Strret Sports.
As of now, you'll be able to view seven Cincinnati Reds Spring Training games on Reds TV. Subscribers will be able to stream the following games:
- February 21 vs. Cleveland Guardians
- February 28 vs. Milwaukee Brewers.
- March 2 vs. Chicago Cubs
- March 8 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- March 17 vs. Cleveland Guardians
- March 18 vs. Colorado Rockies
- March 22 vs. Cleveland Guardians
All three games against the Guardians will be available to be streamed, but they will be Cleveland's broadcast. The February 28th game against the Brewers will be Milwaukee's broadcast.
The Reds announced that details regarding cable and satellite providers will be released as a later date.
You can find out how to watch the Reds in 2026 here.
Important Upcoming Spring Training Dates
- February 21: First Spring Training game against Cleveland Guardians
- March 4: Reds to face Cuban National team in exhibition game.
- March 19: Reds will face Giants in Spring Breakout game.
- March 23 and 24: Reds to face the Brewers in Milwaukee for a two-game exhibition series.
- March 26: Opening Day against the Boston Red Sox.
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4