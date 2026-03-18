Eugenio Suárez Breaks Team USA’s Heart With Game-Winner in World Baseball Classic

CINCINNATI — Eugenio Suárez was a difference maker on Tuesday night, hitting the go-ahead double for Venezuela in the ninth inning of their 3-2 win over Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

It was Venezuela's first WBC title and they won in dominant fashion. They beat the reigning WBC champions, Japan to earn a trip to the semifinals. Then they beat Team Italy 4-2, before beating Team USA in the title game.

Emotional Moment

Mar 17, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Venezuela third baseman Eugenio Suarez (7) reacts after hitting a RBI double against the United States in the ninth inning during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Championship game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

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Suárez got emotional in his post-game interview with Ken Rosenthal. The Reds star made it clear why Team Venezuela was "so special."

“The union, we are together the whole time. We’re not just teammates, we’re a family,” Suárez said. “This team is awesome. We are family here, that’s why we play with passion, with love, because we feel that jersey, we feel our country in front of us. This is why this is a lot for us as players, as a people, as human beings and as Venezuelan. Now, we are the champions.”

Sign of What's Coming?

Cincinnati Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez (28) loosens up with a weighted ball at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds are banking on Suárez to be a difference maker this offseason. They signed him to a one-year contract worth $15 million that includes a mutual option for the 2027 season.

Ownership signed off on making the payroll higher for 2026 if it meant signing the All-Star slugger.

"We went to ownership last week, and I talked to Bob and Phil, and, you know, we said this is probably where it's going to go and what we're going to need that would be above and beyond our budget," Reds President Nick Krall said last month. "And they approved it. We were excited to be able to do that and go get it."

Suárez took note of the gesture.

"Nick Krall just told us that ownership agreed to kind of go above and beyond what their role was going to be to make this deal happen," Suárez said. "It means a lot. They were the team who asked for me every time. You know, almost all the offseason, and we put everything together."

The Reds are banking on Suárez and the rest of this team to take a step forward. They made the playoffs last season. Expectations are higher this year.

Cincinnati hosts Boston on Opening Day, which is just eight days away. The Reds play the Red Sox on Thursday, March 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

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