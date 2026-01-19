Last week, the Cincinnati Reds signed Pierce Johnson to a one-year, $5.5 million deal. The deal helps the Reds' bullpen, but also reunites him with one of his best friends, Emilio Pagan.

Pagan played a big part if getting his best friend to the Reds.

"He had a club option with Atlanta coming into this season and I thought it was a no-brainer that it was going to get picked up," Pagan told Lance McAlister. "When it wasn't, he called me probably five minutes after it was declined and said 'Hey, let's go play somewhere together.' I said well alright, I am going to Cincinnati. They don't know that yet, but that's where I am going."

"I was in his ear all offseason. My wife Jordan was talking to his wife Christina...Our kids get along great. He is a super-talented pitcher who has a pitch that we don't have. We don't have a curveball in our bullpen that he has. It adds a different wrinkle, a different look from our team that Tito can go to...It's arguably one of the best curveballs in the world."

Cincinnati has been active reshaping its bullpen this offseason, re-signing Emilio Pagán, adding Pierce Johnson and Caleb Ferguson, and acquiring left-hander Brock Burke via trade.

"Our bullpen has a chance to be really, really good."

While there is no denying the Reds could use a bat or two before Spring Training starts in a month or so, there is no denying this front office has done a fantastic job reshaping the bullpen.

