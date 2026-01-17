Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
In this story:
On Friday night at Redsfest, Elly De La Cruz revealed that he will not be playing in the World Baseball Classic, after originally committing to the event earlier in the offseason.
"Elly De La Cruz says he will not be playing in the World Baseball Classic for the Dominican Republic," Reds beat writer Mark Sheldon posted on Blue Sky. "The decision was made in conjunction with the Reds because he is coming off of last year’s left quad injury."
In November, Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall said De La Cruz was dealing with a partially torn quad in the second half of the season.
"Toward the end of July, he was dealing with a partially torn quad," Krall said. "He has been rehabbing. He was at the ballpark today. He has been rehabbing this whole offseason. To his credit, he played every day. He tried to grind through it. He tried to play through it."
In the first half of the season, De La Cruz was fantastic, slashing .284/.359/.495 with 39 extra-base hits and 25 stolen bases.
In the second half, he struggled big time, slashing .236/.303/.363 with just 21 extra-base hits and 12 stolen bases.
As much as De La Cruz probably wanted to play and support his country, it was probably a smart decision by the Reds to shut him down and make sure he's fully healthy heading into Spring Training.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4