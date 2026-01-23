Cincinnati Reds Sign Two Players to Minor League Deals
In this story:
The Cincinnati Reds have signed left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz and outfielder Shane Sasaki to minor league deals.
Misiewicz had had plenty of big league experience throughout his career. From 2020 to 2025, the 31-year-old has appeared in 136 games with the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins, and Detroit Tigers. Over that time, he had an ERA of 4.86, 119 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings.
In 2025, Misiewicz appeared in five games for the Twins, giving up five runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He got a non-roster invite to spring training with the Reds.
Sasaki was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft. In 2025, the 24-year-old appeared in 96 games between Double-A and Triple-A teams of the Miami Marlins.
The outfielder slashed .226/.312/.296 with 15 extra-base hits and 30 stolen bases last season in the minors.
Sasaki is a speedy outfielder who will be a depth piece in the minors for Cincinnati.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4