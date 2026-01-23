Cincinnati Reds Sign Two Players to Minor League Deals

The Cincinnati Reds have signed left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz and outfielder Shane Sasaki to minor league deals.

Misiewicz had had plenty of big league experience throughout his career. From 2020 to 2025, the 31-year-old has appeared in 136 games with the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins, and Detroit Tigers. Over that time, he had an ERA of 4.86, 119 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings.

In 2025, Misiewicz appeared in five games for the Twins, giving up five runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He got a non-roster invite to spring training with the Reds.

Sasaki was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft. In 2025, the 24-year-old appeared in 96 games between Double-A and Triple-A teams of the Miami Marlins.

The outfielder slashed .226/.312/.296 with 15 extra-base hits and 30 stolen bases last season in the minors.

Sasaki is a speedy outfielder who will be a depth piece in the minors for Cincinnati.

