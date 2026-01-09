Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
The Cincinnati Reds have agreed to bring back veteran relief pitcher Josh Staumont on a minor league deal, according to the team's transaction log.
Staumont, 31, signed a minor league deal with the Reds last season, but missed the entire year due to an injury sustained in spring training.
The veteran was a second-round pick by the Kansas City Royals in 2015. He pitched for the Royals from 2019 to 2023 before pitching for the Minnesota Twins in 2024.
He has a career ERA of 3.97 in 192 2/3 innings and has eight career saves. He averages over a strikeout per inning pitched, but has struggled with his command over the years.
Cincinnati's biggest needs heading into the offseason were offense and bullpen help. Staumont gives the Reds depth and a veteran presence in the system.
The Reds also signed utility player Garrett Hampson to a minor league deal. Spring Training is a little over a month away and the Reds will continue to look for ways to improve their offense.
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.