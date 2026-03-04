Hunter Greene Provides Crucial Elbow Injury Update For Reds Fans

The Cincinnati Reds have one of the deepest and most talented pitching staffs in all of baseball right now. They have six or seven potential big league starters, with three or four of them having All-Star appearances on their resume or potential to make the team this year.

But they were recently dealt a crushing blow, as it was revealed that the team's ace, Hunter Greene, is dealing with an elbow issue that dates back to the end of last season.

Hunter Greene reveals his UCL is undamaged

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws a bullpen session with pitching coach/director of pitching Derek Johnson (36) at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first question with any elbow injury in baseball is the health of the UCL, which is the ligament that's torn to require the infamous Tommy John surgery.

Fortunately for the Reds, Greene's UCL is intact.

“I had this toward the end of the season last year in my final five-or-six starts. I had elbow discomfort. It was a playoff push, so I pushed through it," Greene said, via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. "I felt fine in the offseason. I got an injection. About a week before spring training starter, the discomfort came back. I’ve been managing it through camp so far. We’re going to check it and get it looked at. It makes sense to do it now. I know I have bone spurs. As of now, there’s no UCL damage.

"Hopefully it’s just that and we get that taken care of and I can get back out there. We have one of the best (pitching) staffs in baseball. I’m a big part of that. I want to go out there and compete with the guys. Hopefully I can still make a good amount of starts and not miss a really good chunk of the season and most importantly the playoff push. Hopefully this is quick. I still have to check with the doctors.”

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

Getting a second and third opinion, as Greene is doing, is common procedure with a highly valuable arm like the Reds ace. But it's not encouraging to hear that the discomfort was occurring last season and returning after the offseason.

But, as long as Greene's UCL remains undamaged and he's going to play a good chunk of this season, the Reds should be fine. They have plenty of pitching depth.

Reds can afford to start season with Hunter Greene on the IL

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) practices his pitch during the first day of full squad workouts, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the biggest storyline surrounding the Reds this offseason has been the race for the No. 5 starter spot. Behind Greene, Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott, and Brady Singer was an empty spot in the rotation. Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder have both looked like legit aces this spring, but only one can crack the five-man rotation.

If Greene is injured and the Reds want to play it safe, they could slot both Burns and Lowder in the rotation and avoid sending one of them down to Triple-A.

The Reds also have Brandon Williamson returning from Tommy John surgery. He's looked good this spring, too.

The moral of the story is the Reds won't be crushed if this is a short-term injury for Greene. They need to do everything in their power to make sure it doesn't escalate to a season long injury.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds OnSI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.