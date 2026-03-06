Hunter Greene's Injury Opens Door to Reds Top Prospect's Return to MLB

The Cincinnati Reds seemingly had one of the best pitching rotations in baseball coming into the spring, but they were recently dealt a crushing blow.

Hunter Greene is reportedly dealing with an elbow injury that could sideline him to open the season. Greene noted his UCL is intact, but his status is still very much up in the air right now. As of now, it seems like he's going to miss opening day.

This puts a lot of pressure on the young pitchers in Cincinnati. Chase Burns was likely the No. 5 starter heading into the season, but he's going to be asked to take a bigger role now. Prospect Rhett Lowder was at risk of beginning the season in Triple-A, but it seems like he's going to be Greene's replacement in the rotation to begin the year.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

CBS Sports' RJ Anderson recently shared a lot of praise for Lowder and suggested he was a top 100 prospect in all of baseball this season. With Greene's injury, Lowder is likely going to be tested at the big-league level very early in the season.

All eyes on Rhett Lowder after Hunter Greene's elbow injury

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) warms up with a football before workouts at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Lowder debuted in 2024, starting six times and performing like someone who would be a big part of the 2025 rotation. Unfortunately, last season proved to be a lost year," Anderson wrote. "He missed time and/or had rehab assignments shelved because of shoulder, forearm, and oblique injuries. In turn, he pitched just five times during the regular season, all in the minors. Provided Lowder is hearty and hale this spring, he should break camp with the Reds. He doesn't have the flashiest arsenal -- he'll need to either hide or locate his fastballs -- but he knows how to pitch and his slider and changeup give him a chance."

The battle for the No. 5 starter spot between Burns and Lowder was one of the more intriguing storylines in Cincinnati this spring. Burns dominated at times last season. Lowder missed all of last year with a slew of different injuries. The Reds were likely going to start Lowder in Triple-A to get him acclimated to pro ball again. With Greene's injury, Lowder has the chance to begin the season in Cincinnati. And he's certainly earned this opportunity.

Lowder has been very good for the Reds this spring. Across his first two appearances, Lowder had allowed two hits and one earned run over five innings. On Wednesday, he dominated the Cuba National Team from the World Baseball Classic in an exhibition game, as he went three innings and allowed two hits, no runs, and struck out three hitters.

The Reds will likely throw him into the fire to begin the season. Lowder is seemingly ready for it.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds OnSI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.