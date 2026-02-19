Hunter Greene Sends World Series Message to Cincinnati Reds Fans

The Cincinnati Reds are coming off a huge year last season that included a late push for the postseason. Down the stretch, Cincinnati was filled with excitement and big plays, resulting in a playoff berth being clinched on the last day of the regular season.

Hunter Greene and the Reds couldn't get the job done against the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers though. Cincinnati would be bounced in the National League Wild Card round two games to zero

This was Greene's first career postseason start and it didn't exactly go as planned. The righty gave up six hits, five earned runs, and three home runs in three innings against the Dodgers. But it's certainly not the last time Greene is going to pitch in such a high-pressure situation.

Hunter Greene Reveals Next Major Career Goal

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) talks with special assistant to the general manager, Eric Davis, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Greene has routinely slotted in as Cincinnati's opening day starter. He's also appeared in the MLB All-Star Game. Add in his postseason start and he's already put together quite an exciting resume. But when talking to Reds sports reporter Yanni Tragellis, Greene mentioned a big step up with his next goal.

“Game 1 of the World Series," Greene said when asked about the next big game he'd want to start.

This isn't just a goal of Greene's. Practically every member of the Reds have mentioned the same goal by using different words. Each player wants to get this team to the World Series as soon as possible and it seems as if each player truly believes the roster has the capability to get there.

Greene is primed for a big season this year, especially if he can stay healthy. The righty has totaled 10.6 WAR over the last two seasons despite only making 45 starts in that span. While this isn't an absurdly low number of starts, the Reds would like to see Greene average around 28 to 32 starts per season. In his four year career, he's started 24 games, 22 games, 26 games, and 19 games, respectively.

With a healthy Greene leading the way, the Reds pitching staff should be a huge strength again this year. It might even be good enough to get them to Greene's ultimate goal.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Cincinnati Reds OnSI Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast: Locked On Reds

Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Instagram