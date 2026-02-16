Former Cincinnati Reds Infielder Signs With Los Angeles Dodgers

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Reds infielder Santiago Espinal signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

The 31-year-old spent the past two seasons in Cincinnati. He posted a .245/.294/.322 slash line with nine home runs and 61 RBI in 132 games.

Espinal was an All-Star in 2022 with the Blue Jays. Cincinnati acquired him in a trade prior to the 2023 campaign. He gave the Reds infield a boost with Matt McLain dealing with a shoulder injury at the time.

Now Espinal adds another potential wrinkle between the Reds and the Dodgers. Everyone in the National League is trying to beat Los Angeles after their back-to-back championships. They beat the Reds in the wild card round of the playoffs last season.

It’s a minor league deal, but he will be in big league camp. https://t.co/ZbG7RTwwKn — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 16, 2026

