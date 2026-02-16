Former Cincinnati Reds Infielder Signs With Los Angeles Dodgers
In this story:
CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Reds infielder Santiago Espinal signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
The 31-year-old spent the past two seasons in Cincinnati. He posted a .245/.294/.322 slash line with nine home runs and 61 RBI in 132 games.
Espinal was an All-Star in 2022 with the Blue Jays. Cincinnati acquired him in a trade prior to the 2023 campaign. He gave the Reds infield a boost with Matt McLain dealing with a shoulder injury at the time.
Now Espinal adds another potential wrinkle between the Reds and the Dodgers. Everyone in the National League is trying to beat Los Angeles after their back-to-back championships. They beat the Reds in the wild card round of the playoffs last season.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Like Our Cincinnati Reds OnSI Facebook Page
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast: Locked On Reds
James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats OnSI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.Follow JamesRapien