Insider Hints Reds Could Be Targeting Monster Elly De La Cruz Extension

The Cincinnati Reds have a lot on their plate right now, especially after the recent Hunter Greene injury threw their entire opening day plans for a loop.

But it's the perfect time for the Reds front office to be pursuing contract extensions with stars like Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stweart, and other young players with years of arbitration left.

Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently suggested the Reds could be looking for a contract extension with De La Cruz, going as far as to mention that the two sides had significant talks about one already.

"Several other young stars are extension candidates this spring, including the Baltimore Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman, the Tampa Bay Rays’ Junior Caminero, the Washington Nationals’ James Wood, the Tigers’ Riley Greene and the Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De la Cruz," Bowden wrote. "The Reds, in particular, have already had significant talks with De La Cruz about a long-term deal."

Originally, these two sides couldn't come to terms on an extension last offseason, but things may be a bit different now than they were a year ago. It would likely be a bit more difficult for the Reds now than a year ago, though.

What would an Elly De La Cruz contract extension look like?

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) hits a homer in the fifth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Considering the Reds have De La Cruz under team control through 2029, they have a bit of negotiating power in extension talks. They would effectively be buying De La Cruz out of four years of arbitration to land an eight, nine, or 10-year deal.

De La Cruz, if he hits the open market in 2030, could be headed for around $40 million a year, if not more at that point. As a result, a 10-year deal worth around $330 million could be worthwhile for the Reds. This would buy him out of his cheaper arbitration years while securing him for an addition six years after he would have left town without an extension.

Why it's unlikely to happen...

Jan 5, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Scott Boras speaks at a press conference to introduce Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There's one main reason the extension is unlikely to happen: Scott Boras.

Boras is De La Cruz's agent and he's notorious for not accepting massive contract extensions for his clients. Boras prefers to take his clients to free agency so that teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets can get their bids in. The bigger market teams will almost certainly outbid the Reds, which results in more money for De La Cruz, and in turn, more money for Boras.

But it's not impossible for Boras to accept an extension. Something in the range of 10 years and over $300 million would likely pique Boras' interest and De La Cruz's interest. But it seems incredibly unlikely that the Reds would make that kind of move. Cincinnati pinches its pennies with every chance it gets. Giving out this kind of money doesn't seem like the most likely outcome.

