What Terry Francona Said About Elly De La Cruz Declining Extension Last Offseason

Terry Francona appeared on Foul Territory earlier this week and the manager was asked about Elly De La Cruz declining an extension last offseason.

“Players have a right to either take money early or bet on themselves late," Francona said. "We have him for 4 more years regardless...no one will hold that against him."

Before the 2025 season, the Reds offered the 24-year-old an extension that exceeds the Joey Votto contract extension of 10 years, $225 million in 2012, according to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.

With Scott Boras as De La Cruz'a agent, it feels unlikely he will ever sign an extension with the Reds and instead test the waters in free agency, where he would get a massive contract.

"I let my agent take care of all of that," De La Cruz said at Redsfest earlier this year.

The 24-year-old is off to a strong start in spring training. He is 5-9 at the plate with all five of his hits going for extra bases. He feels extra fresh and ready to go after a strong offseason.

“I’ve always been healthy,” De La Cruz told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “It feels good to be healthy. That’s for everybody. Everybody wants to be healthy to be able to play every day. I’m excited. I feel proud of my work. I put a lot of work in the offseason. It feels good to see it working.”

Like Francona said, De La Cruz is under team control through the 2029 season. Even if the Reds plan to trade the superstar so they don't lose him for nothing, that likely wouldn't happen until 2028 at the absolute earliest.

For now, Reds fans should continue to enjoy De La Cruz.

You can watch Francona's full appearance on Foul Territory here.

