Nick Krall Hints Reds Rookie May Be Primed for Breakout Season
The Cincinnati Reds and their fans have a lot to be excited about this season. Young players like Elly De La Cruz and Chase Burns dominate the Reds coverage from the national media. These two are some of the more exciting players in baseball.
But the Reds have more young talent than just those two stars.
Namely Sal Stewart.
Stewart, a rookie this year, appeared in 18 games for the Reds down the final stretch of the regular season last year. In that time, he slashed .255/.293/.545 with five home runs in 55 at-bats. His production in the minor leagues was absurd before his big league call up, too.
While his small sample size of success last season is exciting, Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall seems to believe Stewart could be on the verge of a breakout year this season.
Sal Stewart Has All the Potential the Reds Could Ask For
“Sal is an advanced hitter with high energy," Krall said according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic. He did a great job this offseason working on his body and getting more athletic to be able to play multiple positions. Still young and improving but has a chance to be a quality big-league player.”
Stewart's role is still coming together for the Reds, but it seems like he's going to earn the starting job at first base. This leaves free agent addition Eugenio Suárez as the everyday designated hitter and Ke'Bryan Hayes manning the hot corner. Spencer Steer should flex into a utility role that sees him play more outfield than anything.
Stewart is a very advanced hitter for being 22 years old. In fact, his feel of the strike zone is almost unheard of for a player his age.
He does damage with his bat, too, as seen by his five home runs in his first stretch of big league games. To make it even more impressive, he did that without everyday playing time in the middle of the most important stretch of games of the Reds season.
This year, Stewart has been able to work the entire offseason and in spring camp with the big league club. He looks to be in the best shape of his career, which isn't saying much considering he's only been in pro ball for going on five years.
Still, there's a lot to be excited about with Stewart. He should draw his fair share of walks, which would increase his on-base percentage to well over .300 in a larger sample size of games. It's unlikely he continues to homer once in every 10 at-bats like he did last season, but the slugger should still be able to contribute 20-25 home runs this year.
