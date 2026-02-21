Reds' Spencer Steer Drops Hint on Potential New Role in 2026

The Cincinnati Reds may have one of the best utility men in the league in Spencer Steer.

When Steer was brought over to the Reds, he had played a lot of shortstop, but with Elly De La Cruz manning that spot since his debut in 2023, Steer has been forced to move around. One of the best parts about shortstops is the fact that they can play practically any position on the field if they're able to play shortstop well. Steer is no different.

He's played some third base, but they're not going to need to use him there because of Ke'Bryan Hayes, Eugenio Suárez, and Sal Stewart. Steer has played a lot of first base, but Stewart is expected to start at first for the Reds. As a result, it seems like Steer is going to be used in the outfield and as a backup infielder. With Matt McLain coming off a down year, Steer could be in position to play some second base if McLain continues to struggle.

Spencer Steer Opens Up About Potential Utility Role in 2026

Cincinnati Reds infielder Spencer Steer (7) swings during a batting practice, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I feel like I need to re-prove myself or earn my job again,” Steer told Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. “I haven’t played second base in a couple of years. I’m more than capable of playing a good second base. I’m more than capable of playing a good left and right field. That’s what I’m trying to prove. I’m also trying to prove I’m healthy.”

Steer's ability to play everywhere on the field is a huge benefit for the Reds. He could be listed as the second string second baseman, second string first baseman, third string shortstop, and starting outfielder on the depth chart. If something happens to Stewart or McLain, Steer could be forced into a starting role in a pinch.

“I want to be the guy that they can throw in a spot in a pinch,” Steer told Goldsmith. “I really enjoy that part of it. It gives me more opportunities to be in the lineup. It allows the team to be more flexible. That starts with being a utility guy for my entire professional career. I don’t know anything else.”

No matter what, Reds manager Terry Francona needs to find consistent playing time for Steer. He's too valuable to the Reds to be destined for a platoon role that sees him only starting against lefties.

“I’m thankful that they trust me to play in different spots and be the guy they can mix and match with,” Steer said, via Goldsmith. “If we have a need at a position that day, I can go and do that. It’s a challenge, but I love it so much because of how tough it is to do.”

