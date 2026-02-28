Nick Krall Provides Update on How Reds Plan To Utilize Elly De La Cruz in 2026

CINCINNATI – Elly De La Cruz is without a doubt the most important player on the Reds currently. While he played all 162 games last year, the Reds have a different plan for this season.

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall appeared on MLB Network to discuss the Reds’ offseason moves as well as their desire to take the next step in becoming a contender in the National League.

"We talked at the end of the season," Krall said. "We talked with Tito, and obviously, he had a quad issue probably at the end of July and really wanted to play through it. We knew he wouldn't hurt it worse, so it was like, you can either deal with it or sit down for a handful of weeks, months, and not be able to have you. He's obviously a big reason why we made the postseason last year, and for him grinding through that, that is a huge testament to him and who he is and what he does."

Krall spoke on how they plan to give him off-days and rest throughout the season.

"Looking at it now going forward, we're going to use you in the DH spot some." Krall said. "We're going to give you a couple days off. We're going to strategically do that throughout the course of the season and I think that's going to make him a much better player over the course of a full season."

If the new plan Krall and company have laid out keeps De La Cruz healthy, 2026 just may be his breakout season that we've been seeing glimpses of to start his career. The 24-year-old is going into his third full season. In two full seasons, De La Cruz is a two-time All-Star and led the league in stolen bases in 2024. Last year, he was on pace for career highs in nearly every offensive category and saw significant improvements in plate discipline and on defense. From the end of July on, his offense slumped and his defense declined due to the injury.

Spring Training is underway as the Reds look to fill out the roster going into the start of the regular season.

