Reds 22-Year-Old Slugger Already Turning Heads as 2026's Breakout Star

The Cincinnati Reds are beginning to take shape ahead of opening day. While there are still some roster battles to be won, most of the team and depth chart is coming together.

The infield seems to be coming together first. Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz are expected to play every day at second base and shortstop, respectively. Ke'Bryan Hayes, who was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates last season, is too good defensively to be moved from third base. Eugenio Suárez will likely slot into the designated hitter role while rotating at third base and first base if the Reds need him. But the everyday first baseman seems to be Sal Stewart, a rookie with huge potential. Spencer Steer will likely slot into a utility role, allowing him to play outfield and anywhere across the infield.

Keith Law of The Athletic recently suggested Stewart could have a huge impact on the Reds during his rookie campaign this year. Considering Stewart had a big impact on the Reds in his limited action with the team last season, this feels like the way the spring is trending.

Sal Stewart already looks like a star for the Reds

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) looks up after hitting a homer in the second inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yes, the Reds have Gold Glove finalist first baseman in Spencer Steer, but Steer is 28 and was barely above replacement level last year," Law wrote. "He is not the future, while Stewart is, and the young player who could be their first baseman for the next six years should get the majority of reps over there.

"Stewart can handle third base, with first a much better option for him, and his bat should play there his propensity for making a lot of hard contact and had a big increase in power last year. He hit 25 homers total in 552 PA between Double A, Triple A, and the majors, and still struck out just 92 times in total across all those stops."

Stewart is beyond mature for a 22-year-old prospect. He's very competitive and plays with a fire that's not often seen nowadays. He's also very mature with his approach at the plate, drawing walks and long counts more often than most players his age.

But the most notable attribute is his power, which has been on full display all spring. He's already clubbed multiple batted balls well over 100 miles per hour this spring.

Stewart is versatile enough to move around the field, too. He's likely going to be the starting first baseman, but he could double as the backup third baseman, considering Hayes has struggled with back problems over the last few years. Stewart could also carve out a role as the second or third string second baseman.

Either way, he's going to have an impact on the Reds this year. He's a spark for Cincinnati's offense and clubhouse.

