Reds Inform Trio They Won’t Make Opening Day Roster Despite Staying in Major League Camp

The Reds made their latest round of roster cuts on Tuesday, reassigning left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz to minor league camp and optioning outfielder Blake Dunn to Triple-A Louisville.

In addition to that, they also informed Garrett Hampson, Will Banfield PJ Higgins that they will not be making the Opening Day roster. However, Reds manager Terry Francona told them they could all stay in big league camp and they all agreed to do so.

All three of these players are non-roster invitees and none of them had a realistic path to make the team, barring injuries.

With those three informed that they won’t make the roster, the Reds are now down to 34 players competing for 26 Opening Day spots. If you take Hunter Greene and Caleb Ferguson out of the equation, who are both set to open the season on the injured list, it actually leaves 32 players competing for the Opening Day roster.

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"We’re talking through it every day," Francona told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "That split-squad game [Wednesday], we really need to get through that. You have to have enough bodies to get through 18 innings.”

What Roster Battles Are Still Going?

Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) hits a double RBI in the second inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are three position battles still happening heading into the last week of Spring Training.

Chase Burns, Brandon Williamson, and Rhett Lowder continue to battle it out for the fourth and fifth starter spots. All three pitchers have been impressive this spring.

JJ Bleday, Nathaniel Lowe, Rece Hinds, and Will Benson are fighting for the last two position spots on the roster. All four players have been great offensively this spring, making the decision a tough one. Lowe is not currently on the 40-man roster and likely has an opt-out if he doesn't make the team.

Assuming Sam Moll is safe now that Ferguson is hurt, there seems to be two spots remaining in the bullpen. Connor Phillips, Zach Maxwell, Luis Mey, Kyle Nicolas, and Hagen Danner are the fine players I could realistically see winning those last two spots.

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