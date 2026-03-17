Reds Make Opening Day Roster Decisions on Multiple Key Players

The Cincinnati Reds have a lot of big decisions to make with their roster ahead of Opening Day. There are around 15 to 20 players who, barring injuries, are locks to make the Opening Day roster. Despite the locks, there has been a lot of discussion about the Reds starting rotation, the final two bullpen slots, and the outfield out of spring training.

On Tuesday, the Reds seemingly made a few of their bigger roster decisions ahead of Opening Day. The Reds will carry Chase Burns, Brandon Williamson, and Rhett Lowder on the Opening Day roster. Charlie Goldsmith is also reporting that Connor Phillips and Will Benson will also be on the Opening Day roster.

How does Connor Phillips fit into the Reds bullpen?

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Connor Phillips (34) throws during practice, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phillips always seemed like a lock to be on the opening day roster, considering how electric his stuff was last season. The righty was one of the Reds top prospects for years as a starting pitcher before he was moved to the bullpen. The move to the bullpen ended up being the right one for the Reds.

Last season, in Phillips' first year as a reliever, he was dominant when he was in and around the strike zone. He held a sub-3.00 ERA and a sub-1.00 WHIP last season while recording a 5-0 record in 21 appearances. Opposing hitters hit .053 against his sweeper while hitting .167 against his fastball. His expected numbers floated around the same, indicating there was no luck involved in Phillips' dominance.

He's likely going to begin in the middle of the bullpen, but he has the ability to be a shutdown, high leverage reliever in Cincinnati over the next few years. It wouldn't be surprising if Phillips was the next closer following Emilio Pagan.

How does Will Benson fit into the Reds outfield?

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Will Benson (30) runs the field after hitting a homer in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Benson has hit the cover off the ball this spring. He's been one of the more dominant hitters in all of spring training. While he's only hitting .250 in 32 at-bats, his OPS is over 1.000 and he's slugged four home runs in this time.

Benson will likely platoon for the Reds. There's no room for him in the outfield against lefties, even if he shows improvement against them. The Reds have Spencer Steer, Dane Myers, Noelvi Marte, and even TJ Friedl who will get the nod over him.

But against righties, it's hard to find a better bat than Benson against righties when the young outfielder is firing on all cylinders.

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