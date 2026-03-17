Reds Make Bold Starting Rotation Move Ahead of Opening Day

On Tuesday afternoon, Charlie Goldsmith reported that Chase Burns, Rhett Lowder, and Brandon Williamson have all been told they've made the team.

With all three coming off injuries or expected to be on pitch limits, this approach allows the Reds to better manage their workloads and keep them healthy over the course of the season. Reds manager Terry Francona also made it clear this should not be viewed as a six-man rotation.

"You’ll see Williamson potentially come in after Burns or maybe even start Williamson and have Lowder do it," Francona said. "We don’t need to say it ahead of time, how our strategies go. That’s kind of where we’re sitting. You’ll see (Williamson) pitch one of those two days (Game 4 or 5)."

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Williamson felt like he could be the odd man out, but he pitched his way onto the roster.

“I’m getting on the plane,” Williamson told Mike Petraglia. “That’s all I’ll say, is I’m going to get on the plane. I think I’m one of the best 13 players, those 13 pitchers that we have, and whether Tito sees that (role) as whatever he sees it as, I will do. But I think that first step is getting on the plane.”

This is a smart move for a team that is relying on a bunch of young pitchers. It keeps your best pitchers on the staff, while also limiting their innings so that they're healthy for the stretch run.

What This Means for Bullpen

Sep 28, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

With six starting pitchers on the roster, this means there is one less spot available in Cincinnati's bullpen. Emilo Pagan, Graham Ashcraft, Tony Santillan, Brock Burke, Pierce Johnson, and Connor Phillips have all locked up a spot.

There is one spot left for Sam Moll, Zach Maxwell, Luis Mey, Kyle Nicolas, and Hagen Danner.

Francona said the final bullpen spot won’t come down to whether the reliever is left- or right-handed.

The obvious choice would be Moll, simply because he does not have any minor league options left. If Moll is designated for assignment, he will almost certainly be picked up by another team. Maxwell, Mey, and Nicolas all have minor league options remaining. Danner could have an opt-out, but that is not known at this moment.

With just over a week left in Spring Training, every appearance will matter for these guys and it's going to be fun to watch.