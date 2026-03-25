Reds May Have Solved Their Biggest Offensive Problem Without a Big Move

The Cincinnati Reds enter 2026 with high hopes and plenty of doubters. Some projection systems have the Reds winning fewer games than they did last year.

What detractors are missing about the Reds is their addition by subtraction.

Consider for a moment that the Reds gave 1775 plate appearances to 11 players who are no longer with the team. All of those combined plate appearances (which include Austin Hays, Miguel Andujar, and Austin Wynns) amounted to a .228 batting average and a .653 OPS.

Gavin Lux (503 PA) and Santiago Espinal (328 PA) are also gone off this roster. When you combine their production, you get an OPS+ of 77 (23% below league average), almost twice as many strikeouts (152) as walks (77), and a grand total of five home runs.

Those guys will be replaced with Eugenio Suarez, a full season of Sal Stewart, and Nathaniel Lowe. Upgrade? I think so. Suarez had 126 OPS+ to go along with his 49 home runs. Lowe experienced a down year but was still much better than Espinal and Lux with a 94 OPS+.

Much is made every offseason of who a team gains but it’s probably just as important as who a team loses. Both good and bad, the players departing a team have a big effect.

In fact, Espinal and Lux combined for -1.6 WAR. Essentially, the Reds got almost two wins better by losing both of those players.

Then you add in what the new guys were able to do. Suarez amassed 3.6 WAR last season while Lowe averaged 3 WAR per season from 2022 to 2024. In fact, even Stewart was worth 0.5 WAR in his one month in the big leagues last year. Huge upgrade here.

The other part of this is looking at the bench. The Reds were able to load up the bench with guys who can help with their bat as well as their glove. In years past, it has felt as though the bench was only for guys who can come into the game and help out, defensively. This roster really looks poised.

Considering who will be taking the playing time that these 11 players vacated, the Reds improved within the margins. When your team has designs on winning its division, everything must be on point. It feels like the Reds roster is in a better place in 2026.

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