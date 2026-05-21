Cincinnati Reds Infielder Eugenio Suarez Looks Strong in First Rehab Appearance

When the Reds signed Eugenio Suarez to a one-year, $15 million deal this offseason, they thought they were getting a power bat that they could stick right in the middle of the order. However, to this point, that hasn't been the case due to early struggles and an oblique injury that has sidelined him for the last month of the season.

However, on Wednesday, Suarez made his first minor league rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville.

Let's take a look at his at-bats.

In the first inning, Suarez took an 0-1 changeup to right field for a ground-rule double. The ball was hit at 96.3 mph.

In the third, Suarez got a four-seam fastball in the middle of the plate, but flew out softly to right field.

In the sixth, the veteran infielder had a hard-hit ball, but it was right at the shortstop, who tossed it to third base for a force out.

In the eighth, Suarez worked a six-pitch at-bat, but ultimately struck out looking on a 94.4 mph sinker.

Suarez ultimately went 1-4 with a double in his first game back from the oblique injury. There is no timetable for how long his rehab stint will last.

Reds Will Have Tough Decision to Make

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder Will Benson (30) makes a catch in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

The Reds will have to make a tough decision when Suarez is ready to return to the big league club. Blake Dunn would have been the easy choice to send down a couple of weeks ago, but he's playing well and it seems like he has earned himself a spot on the roster and more playing time.

The other three options are doing something with TJ Friedl, Ke'Bryan Hayes, or Will Benson. With Hayes under team control for a few more years, it would be surprising to see them DFA him not even a year after they acquired him from the Pirates.

It feels like it'll come down to Benson and Friedl, two players who have both mightily struggled this season. Friedl has seen his playing time dip as of late and Benson hasn't taken advantage of his playing time.

Pitchers have stopped throwing Benson fastballs. He's slugging .462 against fastballs, but he's hitting just .095 against breaking balls, and .077 against offspeed pitches.

The decision could come this weekend and it'll be interesting to see what they decide.

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