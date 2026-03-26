Reds Pitcher Andrew Abbott Makes Early Season Statement After Slow Spring

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a four-seam fastball for the first pitch of the season in the first inning of the MLB Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The game was tied at 0 after four innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a spring that Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott would like to forget. In six games and 17 2/3 innings, Abbott gave up 25 hits runs on 28 hits and eight walks.

There is no denying Abbott was starting to get frustrated.

"I'm just overall frustrated," Abbott told The Cincinnati Enquirer after his last Spring Training start. "Results aren't what I want them to be, honestly," Abbott said. "I feel like my process has been there. I feel like my work bullpen (sessions) has been there. Kind of just waiting out the storm, waiting to see when it will click but today, mechanically it clicked and then, you know, everything I've been working on with off-speed pitches, with cutters, with changeups was OK, I think. It could be better obviously but still waiting on it."

However, on Thursday, despite the loss, Abbott was fantastic. The left-hander tossed six shutout innings. He gave up seven hits, walked a batter, and struck out four.

He spoke with Jim Day in the dugout in the seventh inning.

"I felt good," Abbott said. "Really good defense behind me. The guys were making plays, there were a couple of double plays early. I got the ball on the ground a lot, which I am not used to. Overall, it was great. I was in the zone and I was able to get them out quick."

Abbott threw 59 of his 83 pitches for strikes.

"I think it all comes back to the conversation with Tito and the conversation with DJ about flipping the mentality and being external. Don't worry about the results, the pitches. Just keep going out there, keep competing for the team and we do our best what we can do."

Despite the tough spring, Abbott never doubted himself.

"No, I never doubt myself."

It's never fun to watch the Reds lose, but it was encouraging to watch Abbott pitch well.

Reds Fall 3-0

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a four-seam fastball for the first pitch of the season in the first inning of the MLB Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The game was tied at 0 after four innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This game was always going to be low scoring with Garrett Crochet on the mound for the Red Sox. Their only threat came in the sixth inning when Matt McLain walked, Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart singled. However, Crochet struck out Eugenio Suarez and Spencer Steer with the bases loaded to end the inning.

The Red Sox scored a run off of Pierce Johnson in the seventh inning. In the ninth, Connor Phillips thought he got out of the inning with a strikeout, but the Red Sox successfully challenged a pitch to turn a strikeout into a walk.

They followed with back to back singles to take a 3-0 lead in the ninth.

The Reds will be off tomorrow before facing Boston on Saturdat at 4:10. Brady Singer will take the mound for the Reds.