Reds Ranked Far Too Low in Latest Power Rankings, Despite Strong Start

The Cincinnati Reds are off to a very hot start this season. They're 8-3 with series wins against the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers. They've won five in a row with the opportunity to take another series on Wednesday night.

The Athletic recently put together another set of power rankings for the entire league this season. They shockingly ranked the Reds as the No. 22 best team in the league before their win against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. The Reds stayed at the No. 22 spot for the second week in a row, despite a 7-3 record at the time of the ranking.

Reds Ranked Near Bottom of the League in Latest Power Rankings

Apr 5, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) walks back to the dugout during the game against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This ranking is incredibly low for the Reds. It has them ranked behind multiple teams that have looked worse than the Reds. Shockingly enough, it has the Reds ranked nearly 10 spots lower than the Rangers, who the Reds swept last week in Texas. Cincinnati has a better record than the Pittsburgh Pirates, but is ranked nine spots lower than Pittsburgh. They're 10 spots below the 3-8 Red Sox, whom the Reds took two of three games from to open the season.

A ranking this low is disrespectful to the Reds. They're tied for the third-best record in baseball. Their pitching staff has been one of the best units in baseball. While the run differential is still concerning, the Reds are ranked No. 12 in run differential this season, being one of 15 teams with a positive run differential on the season.

Despite the low ranking, the Reds' pitching staff, led by Andrew Abbott, Rhett Lowder, and Chase Burns, has been incredible.

The Athletic's Johnny Flores Jr. recently shared a lot of high praise for Burns and called him the Reds' early difference maker this season.

Chase Burns Has Been Incredible for the Reds This Season

Apr 5, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"After Cincinnati elected to begin the season with a six-man rotation, Burns has made the most of his opportunity, pitching to 0.82 ERA over his first two starts (11 innings)," Flores wrote. "He’s struck out 16 batters, including nine in Sunday’s sweep over the Texas Rangers. So far, he’s looked every bit the part of a No. 2 overall pick, with the Reds going 2-0 in his outings. With Cincinnati’s offense not having quite jelled to open the season, it’s been the starting pitching that has carried the club. Burns and Rhett Lowder have been at the center of that."

Burns is a budding ace already. He's only made 10 starts and 15 appearances in the big leagues, but it's abundantly clear that he could be an ace as early as this season.

Burns holds a 0.82 ERA, 0.7 WAR, and 0.91 WHIP across 11 innings in two starts this year. He's producing absurd whiff rates on his slider and changeup.

When Burns is able to work ahead in the count, he's practically unhittable. The Reds could have an ace on their hands, which will make them even scarier when their true ace, Hunter Greene, eventually returns from elbow surgery.